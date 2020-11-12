Teel: College basketball's steep climb 'beats the alternative'

Professional basketball, baseball and football, and college football, have provided unusual viewing experiences for fans, as will college basketball. State guidelines will limit attendance in Virginia to 1,000, while Duke announced this week that it will not permit fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“The appreciation we have for Ram Nation and a packed Siegel Center — we all talk about that,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, “and it’s one reason these guys come here. … But like the rest of the world, right, things have changed that are out of our control. So instead of us worrying about it and complaining about it … the best thing we can do is … be ready to play. …

“We’re all doing this because we love basketball, and we all loved basketball before anyone ever showed up at games. When you’re a little kid, you just want to get on the court and play. That’s the approach. I keep talking to our guys about appreciation, appreciating that we are able to play basketball every day together.”

UVA coach Tony Bennett also invoked gratitude when asked how the pandemic has affected the Cavaliers’ preseason. As usual, his response offered insight and perspective.