Teel: College basketball's steep climb 'beats the alternative'

Games commence in less than two weeks, just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. Schedules and preseason forecasts have finally been unveiled.
But the prevailing vibes around college basketball are not the boundless optimism and enthusiasm that have always accompanied the season’s arrival. Rather everyone associated with the sport understands the enterprise, at least for 2020-21, hinges on the whims of COVID-19 and the willingness/ability of programs to follow exacting protocols.
Driving home that reality is college football’s rash of postponements/cancellations this week, including games involving No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 12 Georgia.
Please don’t misunderstand.
Engaging with reporters this week, coaches and players from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Richmond and VCU weren’t downcast. Nor were commissioners such as the Atlantic 10’s Bernadette McGlade and Colonial Athletic Association’s Joe D’Antonio.
But with winter weather and holiday gatherings approaching, and with infection rates already rising, the challenges of staging an indoor sport have become more daunting than what football has encountered.
“I’m just hopeful we can get all of our games in, first and foremost,” UVA forward Sam Hauser said. “But it’s been a lot different, just the outlook to everything, because we really don’t know what’s going to happen next week, next month, for the rest of the season.”
The Cavaliers and their ACC colleagues scheduled the NCAA-maximum 27 contests, 20 versus the league, seven against non-conference opponents. For this pandemic season, the NCAA established a 13-game minimum for NCAA tournament eligibility.
Splitting the difference, I asked Virginia Tech coach Mike Young on Thursday if he would take a 20-game guarantee today, no questions asked. He raised his hand immediately.
"Yes. Right now," Young said. "It's going to be tricky. ... We all know that. ... If we could get to 20, I think that would be remarkable. We have to get to the end with the opportunity to play in the postseason and get to the NCAA tournament, and I do feel very confident that we are going to do that."
There is encouraging news from football. As McGlade noted, competition and practice are not creating virus issues. Rather, problems arise from outside encounters such as, most recently, Halloween parties.
The discouraging thought is: With smaller rosters, one or two infections combined with contact tracing could shut down an entire basketball program for multiple weeks.
“You have to expect there’s probably going to be cancellations,” McGlade said, “or postponements at the minimum. … The chance of it being a one-off [positive COVID test] is not that good. It’s probably going to be all or nothing.”
An NBA-style bubble sounds good on the surface, but the pandemic has already decimated revenue in higher education and college sports. The tens of millions of dollars needed to fashion an effective fortress simply are not available.
To save money, limit travel and, hopefully, mitigate infections, leagues such as the CAA and Conference USA overhauled their schedules dramatically. A road trip now entails two games on consecutive days against the same opponent at the same venue.
For example, James Madison will play William & Mary on Feb. 6 and 7 in Williamsburg. Old Dominion will play at Rice on Jan. 15 and 16.
The ACC and A-10, among others, stayed with more traditional models for two reasons. First, they are more beholden to their television partners, and TV craves inventory throughout the week, not just on two days.
Second, those conferences believed a CAA-like schedule would compromise their chances of earning multiple at-large NCAA tournament bids. That concern is not central to the CAA and C-USA, leagues that haven’t produced an at-large team since 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Professional basketball, baseball and football, and college football, have provided unusual viewing experiences for fans, as will college basketball. State guidelines will limit attendance in Virginia to 1,000, while Duke announced this week that it will not permit fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
“The appreciation we have for Ram Nation and a packed Siegel Center — we all talk about that,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said, “and it’s one reason these guys come here. … But like the rest of the world, right, things have changed that are out of our control. So instead of us worrying about it and complaining about it … the best thing we can do is … be ready to play. …
“We’re all doing this because we love basketball, and we all loved basketball before anyone ever showed up at games. When you’re a little kid, you just want to get on the court and play. That’s the approach. I keep talking to our guys about appreciation, appreciating that we are able to play basketball every day together.”
UVA coach Tony Bennett also invoked gratitude when asked how the pandemic has affected the Cavaliers’ preseason. As usual, his response offered insight and perspective.
“The connectedness is a challenge,” Bennett said. “… You can’t — you realize how much physical touch is important when you just like to put your arm around a player. You know, pat them on the back or whatever, and you don’t do that as much. And then you have got your mask on — the coaches do and players have been for the most part in practices, though we will be moving away from that.
“But you feel a little disconnected. … There’s not as much vocal interaction. There’s not as much facial reading. … So, that part’s been challenging, but it does beat the alternative, so I’m very thankful for that.”
