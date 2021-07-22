Teel: College Football Playoff expansion proposal gets mixed reviews from ACC

"It may be better for Virginia Tech," Fuente said of an expanded playoff. "I don’t know if it’s better for football. … I know it’s going to make more money, but I don’t know that it’s better."

Clawson steered Richmond to the semifinals of a 16-team Championship Subdivision playoff in 2007 and has coached Wake Forest to five consecutive bowls. But playing in the ACC's Atlantic Division with juggernaut Clemson gives his Deacons little chance to make a four-team CFP.

"Quite simply, from a Wake Forest perspective, we're for it," Clawson said of expansion. "... So to have the opportunity to play in games in late November that you're trying to get to the Orange Bowl but you're still in the hunt to be one of 12, there would be a lot more games of national significance."

Fuente, Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney are among the coaches who believe additional postseason games would overtax rosters capped at 85 scholarship players, a sentiment echoed by Clemson guard Matt Bockhorst, a playoff veteran.