Teel: College Football Playoff expansion welcome news for Virginia's five FBS programs

What a weekend for Virginia’s three newest Bowl Subdivision programs — on and off the field. James Madison, Old Dominion and Liberty not only won their respective season-openers but also saw their future access to the College Football Playoff secured.

ODU began the on-the-field proceedings Friday night with a 20-17 victory over Virginia Tech, the Monarchs’ second home victory over the Hokies in four years. Ali Jennings (Highland Springs) caught five passes for 122 yards, and four ODU defenders intercepted Tech’s Grant Wells.

Nineteen teams from the Group of Five conferences played Power Five opponents in Week 1. Freshly minted Sun Belt members, the Monarchs were the lone winners among the 19.

Their fellow Sun Belt newcomer, James Madison, made its FBS debut Saturday night at home and dismantled Middle Tennessee State 44-7. Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio threw six touchdown passes, and the Dukes outgained the Blue Raiders 548-125.

Meanwhile, Liberty, which transitions from football independence to Conference USA next season, survived four overtimes on the road, winning 29-27 at Southern Miss. The lone downer for the Flames: Quarterback Charlie Brewer sustained a broken right hand in the first quarter and is expected to miss several weeks.

But big picture, the week’s largest news for Liberty, JMU and ODU, and for the sport’s entirety, was Friday’s announcement that the College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 teams, with automatic bids awarded to the six highest-rated conference champions.

This is precisely the model a five-member CFP subcommittee proposed in June 2021 with the goal of 2024 implementation. But three league commissioners — the ACC’s Jim Phillips, Big Ten’s Kevin Warren and Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff — preferred to further vet issues such as player safety, automatic qualifiers and bowl involvement.

Sensing stalemate, the 11 university presidents who comprise the CFP’s Board of Managers intervened and approved the 12-team format Friday. The lone question is whether the expanded bracket will debut in 2024, ’25 or ’26, with the answer hinging on logistics such as venue availability, revenue sharing negotiations and television contracts.

The new model’s mandate to reward six conference champions erases fears of the Big Ten and SEC staging their own playoff, a concern rooted in the Big Ten’s impending additions of Southern California and UCLA, and the SEC’s of Texas and Oklahoma.

This is welcome news not only for the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12, conferences whose teams could be expansion targets of the Big Ten and SEC, but also the Group of Five leagues.

Barring a dismal season for one or more of the Power Fives, each will see its winner in the CFP, stakes that make those conference championship games even more appealing to television viewers and the networks that broadcast them.

In eight years of the four-team playoff, only one Group of Five team, Cincinnati last season, has cracked the field. Under the new structure, at least one Group of Five champion will make the field annually, a viable and alluring goal for programs such as JMU, Liberty and ODU.

With the 12-team bracket, the four highest-rated conference champions will receive byes into the quarterfinals. The four opening-round games will match the No. 5 seed vs. No. 12, No. 6 vs. No. 11, No. 7 vs. No. 10 and No. 8 vs. No. 9.

Seeds 5-8 will host, but the remaining seven playoff games will be staged at neutral venues, six bowls and a predetermined championship site. As 15 months ago, this is the 12-team format’s glaring flaw.

Why reserve home playoff games only for seeds 5-8? Why deny the top four seeds the opportunity to host?

Clemson has made the CFP six times, each as the ACC’s champion. But in a 12-team world, the Tigers never would have hosted a playoff game at Death Valley, one of college football’s grandest stages.

Similarly, seven-time CFP qualifier Alabama would have played only one home playoff game, that in 2017, when the Crimson Tide made the field, and won the national championship, despite not reaching the SEC title game.

Seeds 1-4 deserve a home date, and their most loyal fans shouldn’t face the prospect of traveling to neutral sites for the quarterfinals as well as the semifinals and final.