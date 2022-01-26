Teel: College Football Playoff selection committee 'a labor of love' for Virginia Union's Joe Taylor

Shortly thereafter, Hancock reached out to gauge Taylor’s interest in serving.

A former president of the American Football Coaches Association and a longtime AFCA board member, Taylor sought counsel from coaching friends who had selection committee experience, men such as Barry Alvarez, Ty Willingham and R.C. Slocum. But he knew what his answer would be.

“You want not just be a part, but you want to be an integral part,” Taylor said. “You want to feel like you can get it done. I knew I was going to accept it, but I had to get my mind around what it meant and how honored I was.”

Taylor gets it done by rising daily at 4:30 a.m., without an alarm clock. He gets it done on Sundays by outlining the week ahead and updating that written to-do list each day, habits formed when he coached.

And he gets it done by working out with his wife and their personal trainer three times a week, in part to offset his admittedly undisciplined diet.

“I keep reminding [the trainer], I’m not trying to train for the Olympics,” Taylor deadpanned. “I’m just trying to breathe.”