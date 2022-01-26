Teel: College Football Playoff selection committee 'a labor of love' for Virginia Union's Joe Taylor

Joe Taylor tried retirement once. It didn’t stick.
“The Lord wasn’t finished with me,” he said.
Not even close, thankfully.
Thirteen months after Taylor stepped away from college football coaching in late 2012, Virginia Union hired him as athletic director. Six years later, university president Hakim Lucas promoted Taylor to vice president of intercollegiate athletics, and this past football season, Taylor, 71, embarked on another adventure.
“When it’s a labor of love, it’s hard to look at it as work,” Taylor said of his inaugural year on the 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee.
But work it is to balance a day job with the countless hours and frequent travel that accompany CFP responsibilities, and Taylor multitasked with the discipline and organization he honed in 30 seasons as a college head coach.
From 1983-2012, Taylor forged a sterling .706 winning percentage at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M. His teams won four Black College national championships, and in 2019 Taylor was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
With a dozen or more honorees each year, the Hall designates one to give a collective acceptance speech for the class at the National Football Foundation’s annual black-tie gala. Taylor was the one, and among those in the audience that December evening in New York was CFP executive director Bill Hancock.
Shortly thereafter, Hancock reached out to gauge Taylor’s interest in serving.
A former president of the American Football Coaches Association and a longtime AFCA board member, Taylor sought counsel from coaching friends who had selection committee experience, men such as Barry Alvarez, Ty Willingham and R.C. Slocum. But he knew what his answer would be.
“You want not just be a part, but you want to be an integral part,” Taylor said. “You want to feel like you can get it done. I knew I was going to accept it, but I had to get my mind around what it meant and how honored I was.”
Taylor gets it done by rising daily at 4:30 a.m., without an alarm clock. He gets it done on Sundays by outlining the week ahead and updating that written to-do list each day, habits formed when he coached.
And he gets it done by working out with his wife and their personal trainer three times a week, in part to offset his admittedly undisciplined diet.
“I keep reminding [the trainer], I’m not trying to train for the Olympics,” Taylor deadpanned. “I’m just trying to breathe.”
As Virginia Union’s VP for intercollegiate athletics, Taylor focuses primarily on raising money through corporate partnerships and private donations, efforts that helped finance the $1.2 million FieldTurf surface at the Panthers’ football stadium. Associate athletic director/football coach Alvin Parker and compliance officer Taylor White manage the department’s daily operations, and their efforts allowed him to accept the three-year CFP appointment without concern.
Still, Taylor had to adjust.
Coaches evaluate video of their team and the upcoming opponent. Playoff selection committee members watch dozens of games throughout a week, the video available on their laptops 24/7.
Then there are mountains of data, with all Bowl Subdivision teams ranked not only by old-school stats but also new-aged analytics.
“I just think the diversity of the group — you’ve got analysts, you’ve got business people, you have ADs, you have coaches,” Taylor said. “It’s all data-driven, but even as it’s data-driven, you still have people in there who understand how the data meets the eye. There’s a lot of collaboration. ...
“I’m good with the analytics and all that, but watching games, it’s just, to me, it really adds to it. Especially when you’ve been doing it for 40 years. You know what you’re looking for.”
Taylor found himself breaking down games every day, at home, in the office and while traveling — the committee meets weekly in suburban Dallas late in the season to rank the top 25 teams. Given fan and media scrutiny of the CFP rankings, not to mention the financial and competitive windfalls that accompany playoff inclusion, there is pressure on the committee.
By regular season’s end, the most deserving teams for the CFP semifinals were clear: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, sparing Taylor and company any uproar. That left Taylor relaxed as he attended Georgia’s championship victory over Alabama in Indianapolis.
“What a game,” he said. “In my eyes, it was the top two teams in the country. ... It’s just so cool how your life comes full circle. ... You’ve been doing it all your life, and now you’re doing it from this vantage point.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel