Teel: College, NFL quarterback carousels never cease to entertain

Heinicke is 0-1 as an NFL starter, replacing the injured Cam Newton late in Carolina’s 2018 season. Rivera was his coach then, and that familiarity prompted Washington to sign him to the practice squad on Dec. 8, interrupting Heinicke’s pursuit of his ODU degree.

ODU was among three Bowl Subdivision programs that elected not to play a 2020 season — New Mexico State and Connecticut were the others — but the Monarchs may have found their 2021 quarterback via the transfer portal. Darriel Mack, a graduate of Norfolk’s Norview High, announced Saturday that he is transferring from Central Florida to ODU.

At UCF, Mack redshirted in 2017 as McKenzie Milton quarterbacked the Knights to a 13-0 record. Milton sustained a career-threatening leg injury in the 2018 regular-season finale, and in his starting debut, Mack was the MVP of UCF’s 2018 American Athletic title game victory over Memphis, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 59 yards and four scores.

He started UCF’s subsequent Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU, quarterbacked by Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, who a year later won the Heisman Trophy and was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

A broken ankle in July 2019 derailed Mack’s career at UCF, and his move to ODU came two weeks after Milton transferred to Florida State.