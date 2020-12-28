Teel: College, NFL quarterback carousels never cease to entertain

College or professional, routine season or pandemic slog, the performances, management and procurement of quarterbacks never cease to entertain, amaze and baffle.
The long holiday weekend affirmed the point, and the Cure Bowl duel between Liberty’s Malik Willis and Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall was a prime example.
With nary a Power Five scholarship offer, McCall redshirted at Coastal last season and this year led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 regular season and No. 9 Associated Press ranking. He stands second nationally to Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler among freshmen in total offense (277.9 yards per game) and produced 414 Saturday against the Flames, passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns while running for 96 and a score.
But thanks in large measure to Willis’ 347 total yards and four red-zone touchdown runs, No. 23 Liberty prevailed in overtime 37-34. No surprise there. Willis ranks ninth nationally in total offense (320.4 yards per game), and Saturday’s victory capped a 10-1 season for the Flames.
Many of us — I plead guilty — dismissed Liberty’s 6-0 start as the product of a tame schedule. Big mistake.
The Flames won at Virginia Tech 38-35 as Willis produced 325 yards and Alex Barbir kicked a 51-yard field goal in the waning seconds. They extended North Carolina State to the wire, falling 15-14 when the Wolfpack blocked Barbir’s 39-yard attempt with 1:18 remaining.
Liberty should vault into the AP’s final top 20, joining Virginia Tech’s 2016 squad as the only state teams in the last decade to finish that high.
The Flames’ ascension under second-year coach Hugh Freeze doesn’t happen without Willis, a transfer from Auburn.
Befitting quarterbacks’ unsurpassed value and stature, the position breeds impatience and transfers, and after two seasons as Jarrett Stidham’s backup, Willis hit the open market. He sat out 2019 per NCAA transfer guidelines and announced himself in this season’s opener with 168 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Western Kentucky.
If Willis remains at Liberty — you never know with quarterbacks — and the 2021 season unfolds as scheduled, he’ll return to an SEC venue in November when the Flames visit Freeze’s former employer Ole Miss.
Simultaneous to the Cure Bowl’s harrowing finish — thankfully the remote had fresh batteries — was the Miami Dolphins’ improbable 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Few coaching decisions resonate like the benching of a quarterback, especially when the stakes are high, but Miami coach Brian Flores went there Saturday. He sat rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and asked reserve Ryan Fitzpatrick to author his patented “Fitzmagic.”
Fitzpatrick delivered. He directed three scoring drives, the final one capped by Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal and highlighted by a 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins, thrown as Las Vegas’ Arden Key twisted Fitzpatrick’s head by the facemask.
Tagovailoa will start again in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo, where Miami will attempt to clinch a playoff spot, but Flores wisely took advantage of a precious resource: a proven veteran backup quarterback.
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera had no such luxury Sunday. His starter du jour, Dwayne Haskins, had again revealed himself as unfit, but with Washington trailing the Carolina Panthers 20-6, Rivera’s only palatable option was journeyman Taylor Heinicke from Old Dominion.
Signed earlier this month with a pull-in-in-case-of-emergency tag, Heinicke acquitted himself well, throwing a late touchdown pass in the 20-13 defeat. None of us who saw him post astounding numbers at ODU — he threw for 730 yards in a 64-61 victory over New Hampshire in 2012 — were surprised.
At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Heinicke is more athletic than he appears, and at ODU he blended accuracy and guile into a package that won him the 2012 Walter Payton Award as the Championship Subdivision’s top player. But if Washington’s preferred starter, Alex Smith, remains shelved by a calf injury, Heinicke will command a stage foreign to him.
The matchup flexed to prime time to attract a larger television audience, Washington faces the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Win, and Washington claims the NFC East title and accompanying home playoff game. Lose, and the franchise’s season ends.
Heinicke is 0-1 as an NFL starter, replacing the injured Cam Newton late in Carolina’s 2018 season. Rivera was his coach then, and that familiarity prompted Washington to sign him to the practice squad on Dec. 8, interrupting Heinicke’s pursuit of his ODU degree.
ODU was among three Bowl Subdivision programs that elected not to play a 2020 season — New Mexico State and Connecticut were the others — but the Monarchs may have found their 2021 quarterback via the transfer portal. Darriel Mack, a graduate of Norfolk’s Norview High, announced Saturday that he is transferring from Central Florida to ODU.
At UCF, Mack redshirted in 2017 as McKenzie Milton quarterbacked the Knights to a 13-0 record. Milton sustained a career-threatening leg injury in the 2018 regular-season finale, and in his starting debut, Mack was the MVP of UCF’s 2018 American Athletic title game victory over Memphis, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 59 yards and four scores.
He started UCF’s subsequent Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU, quarterbacked by Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, who a year later won the Heisman Trophy and was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.
A broken ankle in July 2019 derailed Mack’s career at UCF, and his move to ODU came two weeks after Milton transferred to Florida State.
Head spinning from all the quarterback transience and uncertainty? You’re excused, but it’s not going to end any time soon, not with NFL free agency and not with the NCAA poised to allow all first-time transfers immediate eligibility at their new school.
If Washington, which unceremoniously dumped Haskins on Monday, makes the NFL playoffs, consider its most likely first-round opponent. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are postseason-bound for the first time since 2007 thanks to the rather notable free-agent quarterback they signed in March: Tom Brady.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel