Teel: Commissioner Jim Phillips explains ACC's opposition to early College Football Playoff expansion

Moreover, Phillips echoed worries about a longer season raised by Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst last July at the ACC’s preseason media gathering.

“They don’t want to play any more games,” Phillips said. “They don’t. I don’t know what Georgia and Alabama felt like after [the CFP final] Monday night, but Clemson student-athletes that participated, they don’t. ...

“I understand the excitement of an expanded playoff, but these are college students. We have a responsibility to listen to them. ... They’re probably the group we’ve least connected with. We’ve tried to in the ACC. I can’t speak for other conferences, but listening to Dabo and having the conversation with Mario certainly has been helpful for the ACC and our board.”

The four-man CFP subcommittee that crafted June’s 12-team proposal — automatic bids to the six highest-rated conference champions, plus six at-large bids —included Notre Dame’s Swarbrick. And absent an eight-team model with six automatic qualifiers, playoff expansion would remove any incentive for the Fighting Irish to bring their independent football program to the ACC, the league in which their other teams compete.