Teel: Comparing VCU's NCAA tournament profile to its A-10 rivals'

VCU, George Mason and Davidson have arrived. Xavier, Temple and Charlotte have departed. Butler joined and bailed within a year, the annulment relatively civil.

Amid all this post-2006 instability, emblematic of the entire college sports enterprise, the Atlantic 10 has sustained a remarkable streak: The league has earned multiple bids to each of the last 15 NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

No conference outside the six wealthiest — Big Ten, SEC, Big 12, ACC, Pac-12 and Big East — can say the same.

Less than three weeks before Selection Sunday, extending the run may well hinge on VCU.

The Rams are among four A-10 teams clustered from 49th-59th in the NET rankings, and the combination of their sterling road record and non-conference schedule strength makes them the conference’s most viable candidate for an at-large NCAA bid — this presuming first-place Davidson secures an automatic bid by winning the league tournament next month in Washington, D.C.

The A-10 tournament, however, is notoriously perilous for top seeds. St. Bonaventure last year and Saint Louis in 2013 are the lone No. 1 seeds in the last 18 seasons to survive the conference tournament.

Three years ago, the Billikens tied for sixth place during the regular season before winning the A-10 tournament. VCU’s lone A-10 tournament championship, in 2015, came as the No. 4 seed.

Davidson (22-4, 12-2) has been atop the conference standings throughout this season. Coached by the venerable Bob McKillop and led by versatile forward Hyunjung Lee, the Wildcats are the A-10’s best shooting team and are 12th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency rankings.

They also are positioned for an at-large NCAA bid should they stumble in the league tournament. At No. 49 in the NET, the metric used by the NCAA selection committee, Davidson has victories over Alabama and VCU that the NET classifies as Quadrant 1 and no glaring setbacks in Quad 3 or 4.

Moreover, Davidson, like VCU, is 8-1 on the road. The tournament selection committee especially values win on opponents’ courts, and entering Tuesday’s games, the only Division I teams with better road records (at least five games played) were North Texas at 8-0 and Murray State at 10-1.

And what of VCU (18-7, 11-3), which along with Dayton lurks a game behind Davidson in the A-10 race? Rams coach Mike Rhoades says he doesn’t discuss NCAA prospects, aka bracketology, with his players, but rest assured they understand their position.

VCU is No. 58 in the NET and its No. 68 non-conference schedule rating is the A-10’s best. Most important, the Rams distinguished themselves against that schedule, defeating Vanderbilt and Syracuse, and pushing Connecticut and reigning national champion Baylor until the final minutes.

With four regular-season games remaining, VCU is far from an NCAA lock. But the Rams are a solid 6-6 combined against Quadrants 1 and 2 — road victories over Davidson and Dayton fall into Quad 1 — and their lone loss to an opponent outside the top 100 is to No. 115 Wagner (19-3 and the Northeast Conference leader).

VCU opened the season 4-4 while waiting on guard Ace Baldwin to return from an Achilles injury and lost by 30 at home to Dayton without top scorer and rebounder Vince Williams Jr., who was nursing a strained calf. Otherwise, the Rams are a stout 14-2.

Dayton (19-8, 11-3) is six spots north of VCU in the NET at No. 52 and has as peculiar a profile as you’ll find among legitimate NCAA tournament aspirants.

Coached by former Rams big whistle Anthony Grant, the Flyers staggered at the start, dropping consecutive November home games to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay. Those teams are Nos. 258, 278 and 288, respectively in the NET, translating to Quad 4 losses that would normally doom anyone’s at-large aspirations.

But immediately following that slide, Dayton won the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida with marquee conquests of Miami, Kansas and Belmont. Go figure.

Saint Louis (18-9, 9-5) resides one spot below VCU in the NET at No. 59 and boasts a quality victory at No. 30 Boise State, but the Billikens are 4-7 combined versus Quads 1 and 2 and have a Quad 3 loss at No. 181 Massachusetts.

And how about this for some prescient scheduling? The A-10 regular season closes March 5 with the conference’s four highest-ranked teams playing one another.

VCU travels to Saint Louis for its first encounter with the Billikens this year, while Dayton hosts Davidson, the first matchup of those two teams this season.

The NCAA selection committee, which includes A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade, will be watching.