Teel: Conference revenue matters, but ACC football programs need to win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As an Alabama assistant coach, Mario Cristobal competed against ACC football’s best in consecutive national-championship epics. The Crimson Tide survived Clemson in January 2016 and fell to the Tigers on a last-second touchdown a year later.

This season, his first as Miami’s head coach, Cristobal commences the task of reviving the Hurricanes’ storied program, an undertaking essential to the ACC’s need to enhance its football brand, television appeal and revenue.

“It’s our job as coaches to continue to upgrade the standards for the conference,” Cristobal said Thursday at the ACC’s preseason gathering.

Yes, lost amid all the chatter here about second-year commissioner Jim Phillips’ challenge to close the revenue gap between the ACC and the wealthier SEC and Big Ten is this truth:

If they are truly committed to competing at the highest level, the ACC’s schools also have to help themselves. Invest more in football, the economic engine that drives college athletics, and — hello! — win more games.

In short, give fans, advertisers and ESPN, the conference’s media partner, more reasons to care about ACC football.

With small, private schools such as Duke, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Boston College across the footprint, the ACC will never match the SEC and Big Ten’s larger enrollments and followings, but its teams sure can win more games.

Three-time national champion Florida State is in a five-year funk and lost at home last season to Jacksonville State. Pittsburgh stumbled at home against Western Michigan in 2021 before winning its first ACC title.

Collectively, the ACC went 8-18 last year versus Notre Dame and non-conference Power Five opponents.

Miami has won more national football championships (five) than any ACC program, but since joining the conference in 2004, the Hurricanes haven’t finished among the Associated Press’ top 10.

Virginia Tech closed in the top 25 every season from 2004-11. Since, the Hokies have declined to mediocrity.

Virginia hasn’t produced consecutive winning ACC records since 1999 and 2000, George Welsh’s final two seasons as coach. Neither North Carolina nor N.C. State has won a conference title in the last 40 years.

Those are problems for the ACC, especially at football-first locales such as FSU, Miami and Virginia Tech.

“There’s no doubt a strong Virginia Tech helps the ACC,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said, “a strong Miami, a strong Florida State. It is important what we do in the landscape of college football, which is awesome. That’s an awesome responsibility, but that’s who Virginia Tech is.”

As they do each season, opportunities abound for ACC programs in 2022. Florida State plays LSU in New Orleans; Pitt opens with home games versus West Virginia and Tennessee; Georgia Tech hosts Ole Miss, Virginia Tech welcomes WVU, and Miami travels to Texas A&M.

Those are the types of games the ACC desperately needs to win.

Mindlessly tossing money at a program won’t solve much, but strategically investing often produces the desired result. Winner of seven ACC titles and two national championships under Dabo Swinney, Clemson is the textbook example, parlaying infrastructure and salary enhancements into consistent national contention.

According to NCAA financial reports for 2020-21, no ACC public school spent a greater portion of its operating budget on football than Clemson (40.1%). Virginia Tech was next at 31.2%, followed by FSU’s 30.1%. North Carolina, N.C. State, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Louisville ranged from 29.7% to 21.1%.

That’s hardly the sole measure of commitment, and institutions such as UVA and UNC support more sports than Clemson. But campus leaders can assist their athletic departments with fundraising for capital improvements, witness recent efforts at Miami, FSU, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.

Indeed, institutional fundraising, ticket sales and licensing comprise far more of the revenue discrepancies between ACC schools and their SEC and Big Ten peers than do conference distributions.

Undergraduate enrollment of less than 6,000 notwithstanding, the Deacons have spent more than $100 million on facility upgrades and upped the ante to retain head coach Dave Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero. The dividends were most apparent last season, when Wake (11-3) earned its highest finish ever in the AP poll at No. 15.

“I think you’d have a hard time right now saying Wake Forest isn’t all-in on football,” Clawson said.

All-in was the only way Cristobal was going to leave Oregon, where he steered the Ducks to a 35-13 record in five seasons, for his alma mater.

“A big reason for coming back,” Cristobal said, “was the enhancements and the building of a brand-new field house and making sure our investment in the salary pool for coaches, and investing in sports psychology, nutrition, strength and conditioning, sports science, mental health, all that, matched the other schools around the country. ... As much as I wanted to be here, there had to be a commitment, and it had to be real. It couldn’t be just a wish and a hope and a prayer.”

But like Clawson and Pry, Cristobal acknowledges that on-the-field results matter most.