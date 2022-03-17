Teel: Confident Hokies bring different mindset to NCAA tournament clash with Texas

MILWAUKEE

Justyn Mutts is book-smart, witness his pursuit of a second master’s degree at Virginia Tech. He is basketball-smart, evidenced by his instinctive passing and rebounding.

But Mutts’ wisdom extends beyond the classroom and court to the locker room, where he has an uncanny feel for the Hokies’ pulse. And as Tech prepares for Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Texas, Mutts senses a very different vibe from last season’s NCAA cameo, a contrast that bodes well for the Hokies.

“It’s not good enough just to be here anymore,” Mutts said Thursday prior to Tech’s workout at the Milwaukee Bucks’ arena.

Indeed, these Hokies appear more driven than a year ago when, following pandemic disruptions throughout the regular season, they were relieved merely to reach the tournament’s Indianapolis bubble. There Tech dropped a first-round game to Florida in overtime, shooting 35.3% after halftime while the Gators shot 60.9% in the second half and OT.

The Hokies didn’t play scared, but they didn’t compete with the zeal that marked earlier victories over No. 3 Villanova and No. 8 Virginia. The same could be said for their ACC tournament loss to North Carolina.

Part of it was rust, as COVID protocols forced cancellation of five late-season games. Part of it was mind-set.

“I think last year some of us were just so happy to even be there, that the game was almost the second focus,” Mutts said. “... This year our approach is way different. It’s let’s go win these games. I feel like we know we have the team and we’ve shown we have the team to really go on a run, to really get hot when it matters.

“I think it’s six wins we need. Six wins and we’ve got an even bigger ring. ... My hand’s going to be heavy.”

Mutts’ vision of a six-game run to the national championship is not bravado born of Tech’s ACC tournament championship last week, when the Hokies won four games in as many days and, in the process, defeated the event’s top three seeds: Duke, Notre Dame and UNC.

Indeed, Mutts, recently honored as the ACC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball, voiced the ultimate goal even before the season began.

“We feel like we can go the distance,” he said in October.

Rather bold for a program that’s never advanced more than two rounds in the NCAA tournament. Rather bold for a No. 11 regional seed that wouldn’t have made the field without earning the ACC tournament title.

But with five starters who have played a combined 581 college games, and with balance personified by Mutts and Keve Aluma inside, and Hunter Cattoor, Storm Murphy, Nahiem Alleyne, Sean Pedulla and Darius Maddox outside, Tech (23-12) has the roster to linger in the tournament and torch more than a few brackets.

If the Hokies are searching for a role model, they can look to Oregon State a year ago.

At 14-12 entering the Pac-12 tournament, the Beavers had long been dismissed. But they won the league tournament and, as a No. 12 seed, defeated Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola of Chicago to reach the Elite Eight.

Tech coach Mike Young steered a Wofford team that included Murphy and Aluma to a first-round NCAA victory over Seton Hall three years ago. The Terriers then battled Kentucky deep into the second half before falling.

“I think [that] will help a lot, actually,” Murphy said. “It can be quite an experience playing in a March Madness game, just the nerves, the energy, just the magnitude of it all.”

The remainder of the Hokies had that experience last season, albeit in a peculiar, controlled environment with limited attendance. But after upsetting Duke last Saturday in the ACC final, in retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final conference tournament, none of them should be overwhelmed by the NCAA stage against Texas (21-11).

“That was such a big deal,” Murphy said. “The world was watching, and we stayed level-headed and kept our poise. ... So I think most of the team will be able to handle it and lock in really well.”

With a 10-10 overall record and 2-7 ACC mark that buried them in last place in the conference standings midway through the season, the Hokies’ prospects for making the NCAA bracket were grim. The accompanying criticism from fans and media stung, too.

“So it’s just a constant battle to prove who we are, what we’re about,” Mutts said. “We’re all up for the challenge. We’ve got nothing but fighters on our team. Being here isn’t the goal, but proving who we are is.”