Teel: "Constant litigation" looms if college athletics doesn't respond wisely to costly Supreme Court defeat

Indeed, the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, Steve Berman, said in a statement that he hopes this will start “a wave of justice uplifting further aspects of athlete compensation.”

The wave is already visible.

On July 1, state laws take effect in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico that permit college athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL) via outside endorsement deals. Governed by its member schools, the NCAA has procrastinated on this issue for years and is now scrambling at the 11th hour.

What those leading college sports yearn for is antitrust protection from Congress. They want not only a national NIL standard, which would be the common-sense approach, but also antitrust cover to discourage further lawsuits.

“We can’t sustain constant litigation to our enterprise,” new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told me in March. “It’s just not possible. So we need some help with that, federally.”

Such help may be less probable in the wake of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling, witness statements from two senators at the forefront of federal NIL legislation.