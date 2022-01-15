Teel: Contrasting setbacks for Richmond, VCU in A-10's Friday Showcase

For seven seasons now, ESPN has aired a Friday night Atlantic 10 game, valuable national exposure for the conference on an evening with minimal college basketball traffic. But this week was a first.
Starting with VCU’s 7:30 tip at St. Bonaventure on ESPN2, followed by Davidson’s 9 p.m., clash at Richmond on ESPNU, this Friday Showcase was a doubleheader. Moreover, in a fit of scheduling clairvoyance, the contests featured four of the league’s better teams.
The conference portion of the A-10 season delayed by COVID outbreaks, it’s too early to proclaim the Rams, Bonnies, Spiders and Wildcats as the absolute best in the league, but they are certainly in the conversation.
Three of the four looked the part Friday.
The exception was VCU.
The swarming defense and efficient offense that marked their seven-game winning streak strikingly absent, the Rams absorbed a 73-53 beating, their worst defeat since 2018 at George Washington (80-56). Their 22 fouls matched a season-high for a regulation game, and they shot only 38.5%.
The defining stretch came early in the second half with St. Bonaventure leading by nine. Vince Williams, the Rams’ most versatile player, committed his fourth foul, one shy of disqualification, forcing coach Mike Rhoades to bring him to the bench.
By the time Williams returned to the court seven minutes later, the Bonnies had nearly doubled the margin to 17 points. With all five starters back from the squad that defeated VCU in last year’s A-10 tournament final, St. Bonaventure wasn’t about to cough up that large a lead on its home court.
Jalen Adaway (25 points), Jaren Holmes (17) and Kyle Lofton (13) combined to outscore the entire Rams roster. Adaway also had a game-high eight rebounds, while Lofton contributed game-bests of six assists and five steals.
Like last season, the Bonnies (10-3, 2-0) rely almost solely on that core five. Four of them average at least 35 minutes per game, and even with a comfortable advantage throughout the final 15 minutes Friday, coach Mark Schmidt played only two reserves for 14 minutes.
With two players unavailable Tuesday at La Salle, St. Bonaventure’s starters played a remarkable 222 of 225 minutes in an overtime victory.
VCU (10-5, 3-1) has considerable depth, but Williams (12 points) was the lone double-figure scorer Friday.
“We didn’t play smart,” Rhoades said. “... We’ve got to be mentally tougher when some things aren’t going our way.”
The Rams have no time to wallow, as Tuesday night they host Davidson in a game rescheduled after a COVID postponement.
Davidson’s 87-84 victory Friday over Richmond was, for long stretches, an offensive clinic. Sure, there were defensive lapses, but this was largely 40 minutes of exceptional shot-making.
And 40 minutes nearly weren’t enough to settle it.
Nathan Cayo’s follow with 11 seconds remaining drew the Spiders even at 84, but Wildcats guard Michael Jones then made a contested 3-pointer over Cayo with 3.3 seconds left. A redshirt junior, Jones scored a career-high 29 points and made 8 of 9 beyond the arc.
“Out of this world,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Jones’ night.
Jones wasn’t the only one. Teammate Hyunjung Lee added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting as Davidson shot 53.6% overall and 48.1% from deep (13 of 27), the latter bumping the Wildcats’ seasonal accuracy to 41.9%, second nationally to South Dakota State.
The Spiders kept pace thanks to Jacob Gilyard’s 28 points and Nick Sherod’s 20, both season-bests. Moreover, Richmond committed only five turnovers, 11 fewer than Davidson.
Among the sport’s most experienced teams, the Spiders this season have overcome deficits of 14 points to defeat North Carolina Central and Hofstra, and 19 points to beat Toledo. They summoned that same maturity and confidence Friday to erase a 16-2 deficit and lead by as many as six points in the second half.
“All those teams you mentioned,” Gilyard said, “they’re not Davidson.”
Fair point. The Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) have won 13 consecutive games, Division I’s longest active streak.
Two of Davidson’s starting guards transferred after last season, Carter Collins to Murray State and leading scorer and first-team all-conference selection Kellan Grady to Kentucky. Both are thriving at their new schools.
But transfer help and player development have kept the Wildcats whole.
Jones has more than doubled his scoring average from last season, to 13.3 points per game, while Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer already has scored more points at Davidson than he did in three years combined with the Spartans. Loyer matched his season average of 16 points Friday and added seven rebounds and five assists.
The setback drops Richmond (10-7, 1-3) three games behind Davidson in the league race, but with as many as 16 conference dates remaining, Mooney has reason for optimism, despite the Spiders’ negligible margin for error.