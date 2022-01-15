Teel: Contrasting setbacks for Richmond, VCU in A-10's Friday Showcase

Among the sport’s most experienced teams, the Spiders this season have overcome deficits of 14 points to defeat North Carolina Central and Hofstra, and 19 points to beat Toledo. They summoned that same maturity and confidence Friday to erase a 16-2 deficit and lead by as many as six points in the second half.

“All those teams you mentioned,” Gilyard said, “they’re not Davidson.”

Fair point. The Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10) have won 13 consecutive games, Division I’s longest active streak.

Two of Davidson’s starting guards transferred after last season, Carter Collins to Murray State and leading scorer and first-team all-conference selection Kellan Grady to Kentucky. Both are thriving at their new schools.

But transfer help and player development have kept the Wildcats whole.

Jones has more than doubled his scoring average from last season, to 13.3 points per game, while Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer already has scored more points at Davidson than he did in three years combined with the Spartans. Loyer matched his season average of 16 points Friday and added seven rebounds and five assists.