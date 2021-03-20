Teel: COVID ends VCU's season, derails UVA's

"You can't make any excuse for not being able to make shots," he said. "You have to find other ways to score. Tonight we just left some baskets out there that we should have made."

The sentiment is commendable, but this was not the team that closed the regular season with victories over Miami and Louisville and excused Syracuse from the ACC tournament.

“Don’t know if we got tired down the stretch,” Bennett said.

They sure appeared to.

"We met all the protocols," Bennett said. "I know more about protocols than I care to, to be honest. We weren't sure after our Syracuse game if we were going to get a chance to play in the tournament. We were allowed that opportunity. ...

"I don't know if it would have mattered if it was a normal prep or not. How can you say? We played a good team, and that's this tournament."