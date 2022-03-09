Teel: Darius Maddox becomes instant Hokies legend with buzzer-beater to stun Clemson in ACC tournament

NEW YORK — Leading Clemson by 14 points early in the second half Wednesday night, Virginia Tech was cruising to an ACC tournament quarterfinal against Notre Dame and an opportunity to affirm its NCAA tournament worthiness.

Then the bottom fell out.

Turnovers, missed shots, clanged free throws. Hunter Cattoor, a 74.4% foul shooter, missed three straight after being hit on a long jumper.

As defeats go, this was going to be galling.

Who, if anyone, was going to save the Hokies from themselves and spare them a second loss in four days to the ACC’s 10th-place team?

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to Darius Maddox, Hokies legend.

Maddox’s left-wing 3-pointer at the horn lifted Tech to a 76-75 overtime victory at Barclays Center. The sophomore guard, along with fellow reserves David N’Guessan and Sean Pedulla, has been invaluable late in the season, but nothing approached this.

Indeed, what could? With his team’s postseason hopes about to evaporate, Maddox elevated beyond the arc with confidence and good form.

Hokies coach Mike Young often tells Maddox to shoot more, and mercy, did that advice pay large dividends.

Storm Murphy tried to rescue with a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation, his fifth of the night. But Clemson’s P.J. Hall (team-high 16 points playing gallantly on a sore foot) countered to force overtime.

Keve Aluma scored Tech’s first six points of OT and finished with a game-high 19.

Murphy, the point guard who hadn’t reached double figures in more than a month, scored 12 of his 15 on four consecutive first-half 3s as Tech (20-12) seized command. His flurry immediately followed reserves N’Guessan, Maddox and Pedulla combining for 15 straight Hokies points.

The Hokies shot 62.5% in the opening half, 75% beyond the 3-point arc, and, with a mere four turnovers, averaged an exceptional 1.54 points per possession. Offenses don’t get much more efficient, and Tech led 42-21 at intermission.

For example, the national leader in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency metric, Purdue, averages 1.22 for the season.

But regression to the mean is inevitable in sports, and the Hokies regressed in the second half.

Clemson was, in one regard, an ideal matchup for Tech. Not because the Tigers are bereft of talent. They’re not. Hall is a top-shelf post presence — I voted him third-team All-ACC — and Nick Honor is a steady point guard with better than a 2-to-1 assist-turnover ratio.

Indeed, Clemson strolled into the arena Wednesday on a five-game winning streak, the fourth of which was last Saturday at home against Tech. And that’s why this contest was in the Hokies’ competitive wheelhouse.

Their 63-59 loss at Clemson was large, a considerable setback to their NCAA tournament at-large hopes. The Tigers, sneaky good shooters behind the arc, defended exceptionally well and limited Aluma to seven points, less than half his 15.4 average.

How better for Tech to atone for that defeat, how better to show the NCAA selection committee its mettle, than to reverse that result four days later on a neutral court?

Now comes a game larger than either against Clemson: Thursday night’s late ACC tournament quarterfinal against second-seeded Notre Dame (22-9).

Win, and Virginia Tech reaches the ACC semifinals — the opponent would be North Carolina, Virginia or Louisville — for the first time since 2011. Win, and the Hokies earn a second victory over the Fighting Irish in as many encounters this season, a feat that would not be lost on the NCAA committee.

Tech defeated Notre Dame at Cassell Coliseum in mid-January with one of its finest second halves of the year. Down eight at intermission, the Hokies, led by Mutts, Alleyne and Aluma, shot 69.6% in the second half and rallied for a 79-73 victory.

Suffice to say, Selection Sunday has often been Black Sunday for Tech faithful pining for an NCAA bid, but a win Thursday just might punch the Hokies’ ticket for a return engagement.