Rivals on contrasting missions will clash at the Siegel Center on Friday, and college basketball enthusiasts sans ticket would be wise to catch ESPN2’s telecast.

Ken Pomeroy’s predictive metrics give Richmond scant chance (19%) of upsetting neighbor VCU, and given the Rams’ 74-62 road conquest of the Spiders last month — VCU led by 21 before downshifting — the data feels accurate.

But computer code doesn’t measure emotion, and mercy, Richmond has plenty.

Spiders coach Chris Mooney announced last week that he is stepping away for the remainder of the season, his 18th at UR, to address a heart condition that requires surgery. First-year assistant Peter Thomas, a former Spiders captain under Mooney, is the interim big whistle.

Regard for Mooney throughout the sport is near-universal, for not only his coaching acumen but also his integrity. And probability calculations can’t imagine how motivated his players and coaches are to close a heretofore disappointing season (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10) with a flourish.

The Billikens arrived at the Robins Center tied with Dayton for second place in the Atlantic 10, a game behind VCU, and led by 15 points late in the first half. But Richmond countered with its highest-scoring half of the season (54 points) and on the night made 17 3-pointers, one shy of the school record.

“What Richmond is going through, it says a lot about their young men and their team and their program to get that win last night,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Wednesday. “...They played with great confidence. You saw that. Even when they were down 10, 12 points, it didn’t look like they were panicking.”

Senior forward Tyler Burton, the A-10’s No. 2 scorer, led the Spiders with 20 points. Against the grain, redshirt freshman guard Jason Nelson scored 17, seven more than in the previous five games combined.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, VCU guard Jayden Nunn also was shaking a funk. After scoring 31 combined points in the previous six games, he went off for a career-best 31 as the Rams dusted Saint Joseph’s 88-63.

“He’s had some tough games,” Rhoades said, “but that doesn’t stop him from playing the right way, playing great defense, playing for his team.”

The victory keeps VCU (21-7, 12-3) a game clear of Dayton in the standings and two games ahead of Saint Louis and Fordham. Sole possession of first place in the A-10 this late in the season usually equates to probable NCAA tournament inclusion, but not this year.

Collective struggles in nonconference play likely will translate to only the A-10 tournament champ representing the league in the NCAA bracket, a plight the Rams contributed to with a home loss to Jacksonville. The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) classifies that game as Quadrant 4, those against the weakest opponents, and the Rams have two Quad 4 defeats, both at home: St. Bonaventure and Jacksonville.

None of the 73 at-large bids awarded to the last two NCAA tournaments went to a team with multiple Quad 4 setbacks.

Still, an outright A-10 regular-season title — VCU’s remaining games are versus Richmond, Saint Louis and George Washington, the latter on the road — would be meaningful.

First, it would guarantee the Rams a bid to the National Invitation Tournament if they didn’t make the NCAA field. Second, it would join this team with Rhoades’ 2018-19 squad, to date VCU’s lone outright regular-season champions in 11 years of A-10 membership.

“When we play the right way and play through each other, we’re a pretty good team,” Rhoades said.

But he knows “pretty good” may not be enough against the Spiders.

“Best medicine Coach Mooney could have gotten was when his team won,” Rhoades said. “That means it’s a program. They’ll be ready to play, that’s for sure.”

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season