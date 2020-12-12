Teel: Decision on pausing college basketball should rest with schools, not NCAA

Each December, the ACC-Big Ten Challenge gives college basketball fans an overdose of early season takeaways, and this year was no different.
Ranked 15th nationally, Virginia Tech absorbed a jarring home loss from Penn State. Aamir Simms and Clemson announced themselves with a rout of Maryland. With top scorer Chris Lykes shelved by an ankle injury, Miami overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Purdue.
Iowa and Illinois affirmed their considerable promise with convincing victories over North Carolina and Duke, respectively. Justin Champagnie's decisive, last-minute dunk against Northwestern made him the first Pittsburgh player since DeJuan Blair in 2009 to score at least 20 points and grab at least 20 rebounds in a game.
Alas, the overriding story was COVID-19.
First, virus concerns within ACC programs forced the postponement of three intriguing games: Louisville-Wisconsin, N.C. State-Michigan and Virginia-Michigan State, the latter less than 24 hours before tipoff and after the Spartans had chartered to Charlottesville.
But the most trumpeted headline emerged after Duke’s home loss Tuesday, when Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski suggested that pausing the season might be wise for the entire sport.
Understand that Krzyzewski’s remarks were lengthy, nuanced and prompted by a reporter’s question. He did not advocate for an immediate stoppage but said the idea merited consideration.
In short, Krzyzewski was conflicted, understanding that athletes want to compete, while acknowledging that amid escalating infections and deaths asking teams living in isolation to entertain us doesn’t “feel right.”
Keenly aware of not only his status but also his team’s shortcomings, Krzyzewski forecast that his comments would be interpreted as a coach looking for an escape hatch. And that’s the route many cynics took.
But during a Friday video conference, Louisville coach Chris Mack said Krzyzewski has expressed similar reservations in weekly ACC meetings throughout the pandemic.
“While I respect Coach K’s position,” Mack said, “I don’t necessarily agree with it. … Our guys want to play basketball. We’re not playing games with players that are infected, and our guys are tested daily. Not only are they tested daily, they also have access to the best medical care possible.
“So what’s the alternative? Just stop playing games? Not go to class and sit in your room? I don’t think for the health and well-being mentally of our guys, that’s the right thing to do.”
Louisville is among the scores of programs that have paused over virus issues, prompting scheduling chaos in a season that’s less than three weeks old. Virginia, Virginia Tech, VCU, Richmond, William & Mary, James Madison, Old Dominion and George Mason are among the state teams that have been affected, directly or indirectly.
We knew this was certain, but the sheer volume has been staggering, largely because more than 300 teams were hoping to play 25-27 games each. Contrast that to college football, where 127 schools tried to stage 7-12 games each.
Let’s also not forget that many basketball teams have resided in their virtual bubbles since the summer, like football. But their season didn’t begin until two-plus months later, an interminable wait.
So like all of us, the college basketball community has pandemic fatigue. Folks are impatient, confused and cranky.
On the heels of its loss to Illinois, Duke announced Thursday the cancellation of its three remaining non-conference games so players could spend an early Christmas with their families. That’s a heartfelt but risky gesture, since experts say holiday gatherings invite infections.
As he often does, Krzyzewski lamented college basketball’s lack of central leadership, a salient point on many issues, but not this season’s course. If a school or conference is uncomfortable playing, shut it down. But don’t expect everyone else to follow in lockstep.
“I’m not quite there on a pause,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said during a Sports Business Journal forum Wednesday. “… But I agree that we have to be very vigilant about assessing the landscape, seeing how our plans are unfolding.”
The Big East, ACC and, to a lesser degree, the Atlantic 10 depend on television revenue, and to continue accommodating their media partners, they and other TV-reliant leagues created rather typical schedules, with considerable travel and games scattered throughout the week.
Is that sustainable during a pandemic? Would bubbles and/or geographically based pods be viable? Much as TV networks would object, will wealthier leagues need to pivot and consider the model adopted by the Colonial Athletic Association and Conference USA?
In the CAA and C-USA, two teams will play one another on consecutive days (Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday) at the same venue.
College sports’ collective exhaustion was evident Thursday when Boston College’s football team opted out of bowl consideration. The Eagles had been on campus since June 28, and after a 6-5 regular season and just one positive result among more than 9,000 COVID tests, they decided enough was enough, especially since none of postseason’s trappings are possible this year.
“A bowl game, in my opinion, is a week away with your friends,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “Being able to go out, meet other teams, meet other coaches, hang out with each other, spend the holidays with their families [at the bowl site]. And that’s not the case this year. That’s not gonna happen.”
Hafley had linebacker Max Richardson, an Eagles captain, reveal the decision to the team.
“When Max told the team they were going home to see their families, it was like an uproar of excitement,” Hafley said, “and it was kind of emotional for me because at that moment I knew that 100% this is the right decision.”
Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft joined Hafley on the Eagles’ virtual announcement and spoke to the challenges ahead for winter sports, men’s basketball in particular.
“There was a point last week we had five different [potential] opponents,” Kraft said. “I didn’t know who we were playing. Basketball has become — it’s difficult for the players and staff and for everybody.”
The NCAA plans to stage its postseason tournament in one controlled environment, likely Indianapolis and hopefully in March and April as usual. What exactly might that look like?
“I do think there’s going to be an NCAA tournament,” Mack said. “Again, flexibility is what we’ve preached from the very beginning. … [But] to speculate on how the season’s going to end up, your guess is as good as mine.”
