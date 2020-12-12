Teel: Decision on pausing college basketball should rest with schools, not NCAA

“I’m not quite there on a pause,” Big East commissioner Val Ackerman said during a Sports Business Journal forum Wednesday. “… But I agree that we have to be very vigilant about assessing the landscape, seeing how our plans are unfolding.”

The Big East, ACC and, to a lesser degree, the Atlantic 10 depend on television revenue, and to continue accommodating their media partners, they and other TV-reliant leagues created rather typical schedules, with considerable travel and games scattered throughout the week.

Is that sustainable during a pandemic? Would bubbles and/or geographically based pods be viable? Much as TV networks would object, will wealthier leagues need to pivot and consider the model adopted by the Colonial Athletic Association and Conference USA?

In the CAA and C-USA, two teams will play one another on consecutive days (Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday) at the same venue.

College sports’ collective exhaustion was evident Thursday when Boston College’s football team opted out of bowl consideration. The Eagles had been on campus since June 28, and after a 6-5 regular season and just one positive result among more than 9,000 COVID tests, they decided enough was enough, especially since none of postseason’s trappings are possible this year.