Teel: Defense determined Veterans Classic outcomes for Hokies, Spiders

“It was a legitimate concern,” Young countered.

Young should have few, if any, concerns about his offense. If the Hokies continue to defend fiercely, they’re going to be a problem for their ACC rivals.

Defense also determined Richmond’s fate as Utah State shot 64% during a 48-point second half. Moreover, the Aggies (1-1) outscored the Spiders (1-1) in the paint 38-22 on the night.

According to KenPom.com, Utah State’s 1.31 points per possession were the most against Richmond since Hampton’s 1.32 in November 2018. ’Twas not what you’d expect from a team that starts four graduate students and a junior, a group that includes Jacob Gilyard, who’s tracking to become the NCAA’s career steals leader.

But season-opening loss to UC-Davis aside, Utah State boasts a quality roster and program. The Aggies’ 74 victories the previous three seasons landed Craig Smith the head-coaching position at Utah in the Pac-12 and led Ryan Odom to take over the program after five years at UMBC.

Guard RJ Eytle-Rock and forward Brandon Horvath accompanied Odom from UMBC to mesh with Utah State veterans such as Rylan Jones and Justin Bean, and led by Bean’s game-highs of 30 points and 14 rebounds, that foursome and 7-foot reserve Trevin Dorius combined for 69 points Friday.