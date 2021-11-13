Teel: Defense determined Veterans Classic outcomes for Hokies, Spiders

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — From the iconic military backdrop to the in-game salutes to service personnel to the halftime performances by the Naval Academy’s Silent Drill Team, Friday evening’s Veterans Classic was as moving as you’d expect.
The early season college basketball was pretty darn good, too.
Virginia Tech’s 77-57 victory over host Navy, and Utah State’s 85-74 conquest of Richmond lacked final-minute tension but featured four veteran squads that ought to contend in their respective conferences. Indeed, Friday’s starting lineups ¬— 15 seniors and five juniors — did not include a single underclassman, and it showed.
Fresh off a season-opening upset of No. 25 Virginia, the program’s first win over a ranked opponent since David Robinson and friends defeated Syracuse in the 1986 NCAA tournament, the Midshipmen (1-1) could not guard the Hokies (2-0). Hunter Cattoor scored a career-high 19 points and, with nary a turnover, added four assists, three rebounds and two steals, as complete a performance as he’s authored at Tech.
What Tech accomplished that UVA could not was effectively defend Navy’s 3-pointers. The Midshipmen made 11 of 21 beyond the arc in Charlottesville, 3 of 25 Friday.
Now some of that contrast was just the natural ebbs and flows of shooting. But more was the Hokies contesting most of Navy’s jumpers.
Nahiem Alleyne was especially good, harassing John Carter into missing all seven of his 3-point attempts and 10 of 12 shots overall. Carter made 5 of 8 from deep and scored a game-high 19 points against the Cavaliers.
Cattoor complemented Alleyne by drawing two charging fouls.
“Navy is such downhill drivers,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “That’s a man’s charge. You have to be willing to step in there and bow your neck and take that thing on the numbers. ... I’ve said it a thousand times: Hunter Cattoor is just a really good basketball player.”
And with capable scorers at every position, the Hokies are really good on offense. Particularly encouraging Friday was Keve Aluma making 10 of 10 free throws.
Aluma earned more foul shots last season, 4.9 per game, than any ACC player and made a credible 72.2%. Bumping that accuracy into the 80s could translate to additional wins and would be remarkable progress from the raw recruit who in two seasons playing for Young at Wofford shot 57% from the line.
At Wofford, “I was just scared to shoot an air ball,” Aluma said.
“It was a legitimate concern,” Young countered.
Young should have few, if any, concerns about his offense. If the Hokies continue to defend fiercely, they’re going to be a problem for their ACC rivals.
Defense also determined Richmond’s fate as Utah State shot 64% during a 48-point second half. Moreover, the Aggies (1-1) outscored the Spiders (1-1) in the paint 38-22 on the night.
According to KenPom.com, Utah State’s 1.31 points per possession were the most against Richmond since Hampton’s 1.32 in November 2018. ’Twas not what you’d expect from a team that starts four graduate students and a junior, a group that includes Jacob Gilyard, who’s tracking to become the NCAA’s career steals leader.
But season-opening loss to UC-Davis aside, Utah State boasts a quality roster and program. The Aggies’ 74 victories the previous three seasons landed Craig Smith the head-coaching position at Utah in the Pac-12 and led Ryan Odom to take over the program after five years at UMBC.
Guard RJ Eytle-Rock and forward Brandon Horvath accompanied Odom from UMBC to mesh with Utah State veterans such as Rylan Jones and Justin Bean, and led by Bean’s game-highs of 30 points and 14 rebounds, that foursome and 7-foot reserve Trevin Dorius combined for 69 points Friday.
Gilyard, Grant Golden and Tyler Burton teamed for 53 points and made 11 of 20 beyond the arc for Richmond. Moreover, the Spiders’ 15/5 assist/turnover ratio was exceptional.