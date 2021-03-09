Teel: Denied this year, FSU's Hamilton belongs in Hall of Fame

“It’s almost like the Lord reached down from heaven and slapped me on both sides of my face and said, ‘Those well-established, traditional, successful programs with great facilities don’t need you. You need to go be a part of building something that’s been challenging for other people to build,’” Hamilton said.

A two-time national champion during the 1940s, Oklahoma State had reached one NCAA tournament in the previous 25 years when Hamilton arrived as head coach in 1986. He didn’t end that drought, but two NIT appearances in four years earned him another daunting rebuild.

Hamilton inherited a Miami program in 1990 with one NCAA appearance in its history, 1960. Even more challenging, the independent Hurricanes were poised to join the Big East.

Their first three Big East seasons were predictably grim, an 8-46 conference aggregate that included an 0-18 finish in 1993-94. During the next six years, Miami went 65-41 in the league, won a regular-season title, earned three consecutive NCAA bids and reached the 2000 Sweet 16.

After an ill-advised, one-year foray into the NBA with the Washington Wizards ¬in 2001, Hamilton returned to the college ranks at Florida State.