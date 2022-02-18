Teel: Depth, grit, poise ignite VCU's second-half rout of Spiders

This is what the Siegel Center is supposed to be like for a critical late-season game. This is how VCU’s home-court advantage is supposed to look, sound and FEEL.

March 3, 2020. That’s how long it had been, nearly two years, since the Rams played before a capacity crowd on Broad Street.

Back then the program reveled in a 10-year streak of 166 consecutive home sellouts. The pandemic nixed large gatherings last season, and this year VCU flirted with, but didn’t reach, a sellout.

Until Friday night. Until Richmond bused 6-plus miles for a clash of neighbors jockeying for position in the upper half of the Atlantic 10 standings.

Despite a rotation compromised by injuries and foul trouble, the Rams rewarded the faithful with a resounding 77-57 victory that should keep them in the conversation for an at-large NCAA tournament bid.

“That’s what a program and a team is all about,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of his team’s grit.

As is their wont, Vince Williams and Ace Baldwin paced VCU, scoring 15 points apiece. But this was as much about the supporting actors as the stars.

Mikeal Brown-Jones, Nick Kern and Jalen DeLoach were invaluable, contributing points, rebounds, assists, steals and immeasurable poise.

With center Hason Ward shelved by a left ankle sprain, DeLoach finished with seven points and seven rebounds in his first college start. Kern played 21 minutes, more than double his norm, because of KeShawn Curry’s in-game leg injury, and defended well.

But no role player was larger than Brown-Jones, a 6-foot-8 forward who entered the game for the first time only when Williams committed his third foul with 14:28 remaining. In a mere 11 minutes of action, Brown-Jones scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and collared seven rebounds, both career-highs.

“I should have put him in in the first half,” Rhoades joked.

Brown-Jones was part of a second-half eruption that saw VCU (18-7, 10-4 Atlantic 10) shoot 56.7% and commit just two turnovers after intermission. The Spiders (17-10, 8-6) had no answer for the Rams’ intensity.

“Coach always says ACL,” DeLoach said. “Aggressive, confident and loose, and that’s how we were.”

What the game lacked in aesthetics, at least in the early stages, it made up for with intrigue.

Already without Ward, VCU saw Baldwin and Williams each commit his second foul around the eight-minute mark of the first half. Less than a minute later, Curry went down in a heap, clutching his left knee. With trainers assisting, he hopped to the locker room, unable to put any weight on his left side.

That left VCU with a lineup of freshmen Kern, DeLoach and Jayden Nunn, first-year transfer Marcus Tsohonis and Williams, probably not what Rhoades envisioned pregame.

Leaving Williams on the floor with two fouls for the final 7:56 of the opening half was a calculated risk, but one Rhoades needed to take with his depleted group.

Williams affirmed his coach’s trust, and in the closing moments of the half he drew an offensive foul on Nathan Cayo and made a deep 3-pointer to send the teams to intermission tied at 28.

The Rams closed the first half with an 8-0 run and opened the second by making 12 of their first 16 shots. That offense combined with their typically ferocious defense overwhelmed Richmond, a stark contrast to VCU’s 64-62 escape at Robins Center last month.

Nearly three weeks had transpired since, nearly three weeks in which each team went 4-1. But, man, were those 4-1 marks different.

Fresh off the high of beating Davidson and UR on the road, the Rams absorbed a 30-point home punishment from Dayton. Yes, Williams missed the game with calf strain, but that doesn’t excuse the program’s most-lopsided defeat in 19 years.

Yet Rhoades teams the last two seasons have been resilient, and VCU entered Friday on a four-game winning streak.

The Spiders’ road after falling to the Rams began with victories over Duquesne, St. Bonaventure and George Mason, followed by an overtime setback at Mason and a home win over La Salle.

But unlike VCU, which boasts an 8-1 road record and top-60 non-conference schedule strength, Richmond has no realistic path to an at-large NCAA tournament bid, and Friday’s setback leaves the Spiders 6-16 against their rivals since the Rams joined the A-10 a decade ago.

A most fitting punctuation Friday came with less than a minute remaining, when Rhoades subbed walk-on Arnold Henderson VI into the game for Kern. Standing near midcourt, Rhoades wrapped Kern in a bear-hug and patted the back of his neck.

The sellout crowd stood and cheered.

“Oh my God,” Baldwin said. “I love the fans. ... Best feeling ever.”