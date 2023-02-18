BLACKSBURG — The ACC’s 12th-place basketball team was favored by five points against the conference leader Saturday. Vegas knew — as usual.

Virginia Tech 79, Pitt 72.

The Panthers arrived at Cassell Coliseum not only atop the standings but also riding a six-game winning streak and boasting the league’s best road record. The Hokies trumped those trends with sterling 3-point defense and another scoring outburst from forward Grant Basile.

“He was as good in-person, live, as he was on tape,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said of Basile, “and I thought he was elite on tape, especially on offense.”

Indeed, defense will never be Basile’s forte, and Tech coach Mike Young called his five first-half turnovers "atrocious.” But Basile’s game-high 22 points continued a tear against conference opponents that’s been particularly impressive the last two weeks.

In the Hokies’ last four games, the 6-foot-9 transfer from Wright State has averaged 27.3 points and shot 58.1% from the floor.

“He’s really found his groove offensively,” Young said.

In stark contrast to recent losses at the hands of Georgia Tech, Boston College and Miami, Tech discovered a defensive groove Saturday, limiting the ACC’s most-prolific 3-point shooting team (9.5 made triples per game) to 3-of-18 beyond the arc.

Blake Hinson, Pitt’s leader in 3-pointers, was 1 for 6 from deep, 1 of 8 overall. His four points were far south of his 15.9 norm, and credit goes to Justyn Mutts for much of the defensive work on Hinson.

“They did a good job of running us off the 3-point line and being there on the catch,” Capel said.

The setback drops the Panthers (19-8, 12-4 ACC) out of a first-place tie with Virginia (21-4, 13-3) and continues a baffling conference season for the Hokies (16-11, 6-10).

Home conquests of Pitt, UVa, North Carolina and Duke scream “NCAA tournament bid.” But two setbacks to Boston College and Wednesday’s at Georgia Tech have put those aspirations in serious jeopardy.

“They played like a team that was desperate,” Capel said.

The desperation was most evident on defense. Tech shot 55.6% overall and 47.4% beyond the arc and had five double-figure scorers, including reserve forward Mylyjael Poteat (season-high 15 points in 20 minutes), but scoring is rarely the issue for this bunch.

Defense is, and looming Tuesday is a rematch with Miami, the ACC’s highest-scoring team and most efficient offense. The Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 92-83 last month.

Pitt’s exponential progress this season is striking on multiple levels, most noticeably on the road.

In Capel’s first four years leading the program, the Panthers were a combined 5-31 in conference road tests. Entering Saturday, they were 6-1 in ACC road contests this season, the lone setback at Duke, which is unbeaten at home.

Among power conference teams, Pitt’s seven overall road victories entering Saturday trailed only top-ranked Alabama’s eight.

Conversely, Tech is 1-8 on the road. But at home, the Hokies are a problem for darn near anyone.

Lending perspective and emotion to Saturday’s proceedings were Eric and Jessica O’Brien and their 7-year-old son, Chase, the Hokies’ honorary starter.

Chase was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 5 and is scheduled to finish his most recent round of chemotherapy in June. The O’Briens, residents of Roanoke, participated in last month’s Shoes 4 Hope Project that raised approximately $14,000 for Carilion Children’s Hematology and Oncology.

Children and Tech athletes gathered to paint sneakers, and Young sported a pair Saturday. Chase was set to attend the Hokies’ Jan. 28 game against Syracuse but had to postpone because of a hospital stay.

“We cherish the good stuff,” Eric said Saturday, moments after Chase, with a lift from Basile, dunked on a Cassell Coliseum goal about 90 minutes before tipoff.

Indeed, Chase and his parents were all smiles, even as they recounted his challenges to a small group of reporters. Wearing a No. 12 Tech jersey signed by the team, and introduced to the crowd as a “4-foot-2 guard,” Chase said he loves chocolate and dunking on the mini-hoop at home.

“To us, honestly, it’s above and beyond what we expected,” Eric said of Saturday’s red-carpet welcome from the Hokies.

The O’Briens joined in Tech’s locker-room celebration Saturday, and Young presented Chase the game ball.

“Toughest guy in the building, man,” Young said. “... Pretty awesome day.”

