Teel: Despite 3-8 finish, Pry remains confident Hokies can 'flip the script'

BLACKSBURG — With only one returning All-ACC player — punter Peter Moore was a third-team selection last year — this figured to be a lean football season at Virginia Tech. But few anticipated just how lean.

The Hokies’ 3-8 record was their worst since 2-8-1 in 1992. Their 19.3 points per game were the program’s fewest since 18.5 in 1989, and a seven-game losing streak was the longest endured in these parts since 1951.

Throughout it all, rookie head coach Brent Pry remained upbeat, and that tone didn’t change Monday during a season-ending news conference.

“I wouldn’t have taken this job if I didn’t believe that we can flip the script and do this here,” said Pry, previously Penn State’s defensive coordinator. “I’ve got the utmost confidence in our staff and the administration.

“We’ve got one of the best fan bases in the country. This is an attractive place for recruits to come — for the right recruits. They’re looking for what Virginia Tech has to offer. So we’re going to put in the time, the investment. There’s the support. It’s going to take everybody, but undoubtedly we can do this.”

Pry’s remarks prompt two questions: How quickly can a program mired in a five-year malaise — the Hokies are 28-33 during that span — recapture its mojo? And to what degree?

Texas Christian this season offers every fan base hope.

From 2018-21, the Horned Frogs were 23-24 overall, 15-21 in the Big 12. Under first-year coach Sonny Dykes this year, TCU is 12-0 and poised to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Not to suggest the Horned Frogs and Hokies are identical.

Dykes arrived at TCU with 12 seasons of big-whistle experience at Southern Methodist, Cal-Berkeley and Louisiana Tech. Moreover, the school resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth recruiting hotbed and had an established quarterback on the roster in Max Duggan, who mushroomed this season into a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Pry inherited neither an incumbent quarterback nor a major metropolitan region.

“Obviously much respect for what TCU’s done this year,” he said. "I look at what Florida State’s done since hiring ... [Mike] Norvell. I look at what ... Shane Beamer’s doing at South Carolina, and the time and the growth and where things started. We’ve gotten a much better handle on where we were when it started. ... But certainly it’s encouraging to see what TCU has done.”

Indeed, the Seminoles are 9-3 and ranked No. 14 by the Associated Press in Norvell’s third season. Beamer’s Gamecocks (8-4) are No. 20 after back-to-back conquests of Tennessee and Clemson, the latter ending the Tigers’ ACC-record 40-game home winning streak.

Virginia Tech’s three 2022 conquests were Boston College, Wofford and Liberty. The Eagles (3-9) finished in the ACC’s Atlantic Division cellar. The Championship Subdivision Terriers went 3-8. The Flames (8-4) muffed their final three games, to Connecticut, Tech and New Mexico State, before head coach Hugh Freeze bolted for Auburn.

Now ponder the Hokies’ eight defeats. Half of them came against opponents that closed with losing records: Old Dominion (3-9), West Virginia (5-7), Miami (5-7) and Georgia Tech (5-7), the latter three at home.

North Carolina, Pitt, N.C. State and Duke are a combined 34-14 and bowl-bound, so don’t be too hard on Tech for dropping those contests. That said, coughing up a 21-3, second-half lead at N.C. State when the Wolfpack were rotating backup quarterbacks was not a good look.

“As a whole, my biggest takeaway from the season is that there’s just a whole lot to learn, a whole lot of areas we can fix both on and off the field, in terms of our preparation, our mentality going into games and finishing out games,” promising sophomore linebacker Keli Lawson said after the Liberty win.

Lawson, cornerback Mansoor Delane and tight end Dae’Quan Wright highlight the young talent on Tech’s roster. But it’s imperative that Pry and his staff, with transfers and high school signees, upgrade every position group, especially receiver, running back and quarterback.

Watching James Madison dismantle Coastal Carolina last week, I saw several Dukes — quarterback Todd Centeio and receivers Kris Thornton and Devin Ravenel chief among them — who could have helped the Hokies.

That's untenable for Virginia Tech, and the 2023 schedule compounds the urgency. The Hokies face eight opponents that won at least seven games this regular season: Purdue, Marshall, Florida State, N.C. State, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Pitt and Louisville.

“You never know exactly where a team is and a program is, culturally, talent-wise, all the things that go into making up a good football team, until you dive [into a season],” Pry said.