Teel: Despite lack of contract, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 commissioners confident in their alliance

While a partnership of longstanding conferences, this is a marriage among commissioners who are virtual strangers. The Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff, Big Ten’s Kevin Warren and Phillips have less than three years combined in their current positions, and Phillips, a former athletic director at Northern Illinois and Northwestern, is the only who worked work previously in the industry.

Brief courtships often beg for a prenup, but all three — Warren is a Notre Dame law school graduate, by the way, — insisted none is necessary.

“We’re very confident in executing all that’s been described today,” Phillips said.

The alliance is clearly a response to Texas and Oklahoma bailing the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, and with barely a month having transpired since, what the three commissioners revealed Tuesday was predictably light on details. But there were some notable items.

Kliavkoff and Warren support College Football Playoff expansion, while Phillips said the ACC is undecided. But none advocated specifically for the 12-team model that the CFP’s management board, comprised of 11 university presidents, will consider Sept. 28.

“The Pac-12 is 100% in favor of expansion of the College Football Playoff,” Kliavkoff said, “but there are issues at the margins.”