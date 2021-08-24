Teel: Despite lack of contract, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 commissioners confident in their alliance

Eight-plus years ago, the ACC’s 15 schools agreed to a grant of media rights, a 14-year contract that essentially bound membership together. In 2016, the conference extended the deal through 2035-36, forging the path for ESPN’s launching of the ACC Network.
Without those documents, the league was imperiled. Other conferences might have poached, and some members might have strayed on their own.
Tuesday the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 formally unveiled an alliance among the three leagues that seeks to steer college athletics’ future direction on myriad issues and create more inter-conference matchups, especially in football and men’s and women’s basketball.
But strikingly, there is no contract, which prompts a very fair question: Will this alliance, which the three commissioners trumpeted as “groundbreaking” and “historic,” crumble at the first hint of conflict.
We are, remember, talking about college sports, an ever-evolving enterprise that’s encountering uniquely chaotic times. We’re also talking about 41 institutions that blanket the country and will, inevitably, have varying interests.
And yet …
“It’s about trust,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. “It’s about we’ve looked each other in the eye. We’ve made an agreement. We have great confidence and faith. … If that’s what it takes to get something considerable done, then we’ve lost our way. Of course, binding contracts serve a purpose, but at this juncture, that to us wasn’t a critical element of it.”
While a partnership of longstanding conferences, this is a marriage among commissioners who are virtual strangers. The Pac-12’s George Kliavkoff, Big Ten’s Kevin Warren and Phillips have less than three years combined in their current positions, and Phillips, a former athletic director at Northern Illinois and Northwestern, is the only who worked work previously in the industry.
Brief courtships often beg for a prenup, but all three — Warren is a Notre Dame law school graduate, by the way, — insisted none is necessary.
“We’re very confident in executing all that’s been described today,” Phillips said.
The alliance is clearly a response to Texas and Oklahoma bailing the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, and with barely a month having transpired since, what the three commissioners revealed Tuesday was predictably light on details. But there were some notable items.
Kliavkoff and Warren support College Football Playoff expansion, while Phillips said the ACC is undecided. But none advocated specifically for the 12-team model that the CFP’s management board, comprised of 11 university presidents, will consider Sept. 28.
“The Pac-12 is 100% in favor of expansion of the College Football Playoff,” Kliavkoff said, “but there are issues at the margins.”
Warren: “I’m a big believer in expanding the College Football Playoff, but I’m also a big believer in being methodical and doing our homework. … We need to think through the length of the season, health and wellness issues, not only physical, but also mental.”
“Certainly from an ACC standpoint,” Phillips said, “we haven’t made a final decision about where we will fall.”
The commissioners’ hesitation most likely means that, if adopted, a 12-team playoff, triple the current field, would have to wait until the end of the original contract — there’s that word again — in 2026. Such a delay would allow the CFP to solicit bids from multiple networks, a tack that would, in theory, generate even more revenue that an early renegotiation with ESPN, presently the exclusive rights holder.
While the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will play one another more in all sports, the most challenging hurdle is football, where programs schedule many years in advance. Warren said the conferences will not interfere “with any existing contracts,” preserving future ACC-SEC series such as Virginia Tech-Alabama, North Carolina-South Carolina and Clemson-LSU.
To accommodate the additional football dates among the alliance conferences, Kliavkoff and Warren said the Pac-12 and Big Ten may return to an eight-game league schedule. The Pac-12 and Big Ten currently play nine conference games, the ACC eight.
Scheduling alliance notwithstanding, Kliavkoff said there is “no intention” within the Power Five to play only one another during the regular season, a stance certain to ease fears among Group of Five and Championship Subdivision programs that rely on contests versus the Power Five to enhance their budgets.
With college sports confronting name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation, a unanimous Supreme Court defeat in the Alston antitrust case and an overhaul of NCAA governance, Phillips, Kliavkoff and Warren aspire to bring stability to conference memberships and a commitment to the collegiate model — read: no direct pay-for-play.
“I think it’s great for college athletics because there’s so much instability right now, so many unknowns, so many unanswered questions,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a video statement. “And so, being able to collaborate with people who have the same interests as we have, and that is in education and young people, is really exciting.”
“Sometimes it can’t be driven by money,” Phillips said. “Sometimes it has to be the fundamental components of the enterprise that you fight for, that you have a responsibility for. … The collegiate model, though imperfect, is a place that allows access and affordability to a group of young people that may have never accessed higher education.”
Naïve? Visionary? Time will tell.
“In the history of college athletics, one expansion of a conference has usually led to another to another and to another," Phillips said. "And to the three of us, we felt the stabilization of the current environment across Division I and … Power Five in particular, this was a chance for a new direction, a new initiative that I don’t think has ever been done before. … And we’re proud of it. We really are.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel