Teel: Disconnect at Boston College reveals ambiguity of ACC protocols

The ACC’s approach to pandemic competition has been consistent. If either team’s medical staff is uncomfortable playing, the game is postponed or canceled.
As it should be. If I’m an athletic director and our medical advisors red-flag a game, we’re opting out — no matter the opponent’s view.
Moreover, unlike some conferences, ACC officials opted not to establish roster minimums — seven scholarship offensive linemen were recommended in football but not mandated — or appoint a third-party arbiter.
Schools essentially said they trust one another to follow medical advice and not game the system.
That ambiguity spilled into public again Monday, revealing an odd disconnect between Boston College basketball coach Jim Christian and his administration.
Speaking on the ACC’s weekly Zoom, Christian said the Eagles were prepared to face No. 20 Florida State on Tuesday with only four scholarship athletes and five walk-ons available. Nine of Boston College’s scholarship players, including three of its top five scorers, are sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.
The last-place Eagles have not played since Jan. 16 and only resumed practice late last week.
Would Tuesday have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the walk-ons? A valiant effort to play as many games as possible in this strangest of seasons? Or, would the contest have been an unreasonable burden on a depleted roster?
If confronted by those questions, I would likely defer to my coach. Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft did not.
“Our athletic administration’s interpretation is [you need] eight healthy bodies,” Christian said. “So if you look at our roster size with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play.
“Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played. They know how I feel about it, but once that decision was made, my job is to get these guys ready. We spent the last two days trying to teach five guys our basic defense and offense so we can play Florida State. … It’s a gray area. Nobody is … at fault.”
The discussion was muted late Monday night when a positive virus test within FSU’s program and subsequent contact tracing prompted the postponement of its next three games, road tests at Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. The Seminoles were already in the Boston area when they learned of their second COVID pause this season and returned home Tuesday evening.
Still, there’s little doubt Christian and his bosses are at odds. The Eagles (3-10, 1-6) are headed for their seventh losing conference record in Christian’s seven seasons, while Kraft has been on the job only since June.
Christian applauded his scout team players for their willingness to run opponents’ sets during practice with little hope of playing time. He also said that walk-on Andrew Kenny, who would have started Tuesday, is a Division I-caliber athlete.
But as Christian noted, some conferences have adopted scholarship minimums for competition. The Pacific 12’s is seven, the Big 12’s six. Conversely, the Atlantic 10 and Colonial Athletic Association do not have roster requirements.
Contact tracing from just one positive test usually shelves an entire CAA team for two weeks, Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said, mitigating the chances of a Boston College-like scenario. But if doubts about a roster’s fitness for competition emerge, the decision on whether to play rests with the schools’ athletic directors and the conference office, according to D’Antonio.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett winced when I asked if he would be comfortable playing with just four scholarship athletes.
“That’s a tough one,” he said. “Probably not. … You have to do what the administration says, but four scholarship guys? … That’s a low number. I feel for [Jim].”
Entrusting decisions to its individual schools created tension for the ACC during football season, too, never more so than the morning of Clemson’s football game at Florida State. The Tigers had jetted to Tallahassee and wanted to play, but FSU officials were skittish about a positive case within Clemson’s program and declined.
The ensuing back-and-forth did not flatter Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
Boston College’s four available scholarship players are leading scorer Jay Heath, top rebounder Steffon Mitchell, CJ Felder and seldom-used reserve Kamari Williams. Christian said two more players, one of them injured, may clear protocol for Saturday’s scheduled game against North Carolina State.
The Eagles had avoided the virus throughout the academic year until last month, when a positive test and contact tracing caused the postponement of four consecutive games. Christian’s team was idle for 11 days before practice resumed late last week with the limited roster.
“It’s a unique situation,” he said, “that we just have to muddle through and do the best we can.”
