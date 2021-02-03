Teel: Disconnect at Boston College reveals ambiguity of ACC protocols

If confronted by those questions, I would likely defer to my coach. Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft did not.

“Our athletic administration’s interpretation is [you need] eight healthy bodies,” Christian said. “So if you look at our roster size with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play.

“Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played. They know how I feel about it, but once that decision was made, my job is to get these guys ready. We spent the last two days trying to teach five guys our basic defense and offense so we can play Florida State. … It’s a gray area. Nobody is … at fault.”

The discussion was muted late Monday night when a positive virus test within FSU’s program and subsequent contact tracing prompted the postponement of its next three games, road tests at Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. The Seminoles were already in the Boston area when they learned of their second COVID pause this season and returned home Tuesday evening.

Still, there’s little doubt Christian and his bosses are at odds. The Eagles (3-10, 1-6) are headed for their seventh losing conference record in Christian’s seven seasons, while Kraft has been on the job only since June.