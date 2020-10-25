Teel: Disruptive defense not enough for UVA in loss at Miami

To slow the Tar Heels, the Cavaliers will need linebackers Jackson, Zandier and Snowden to replicate Saturday, when they combined for 34 tackles, six behind the line of scrimmage.

In 14 games last season, Snowden and Zandier combined for 23 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Through four games of 2020, they had four TFLs and no sacks.

This was more like it.

“Every guy was flying around … making plays,” Snowden said.

Snowden’s lack of disruptive plays had been glaring, and as UVA prepared for Miami, he sought counsel from friends and teammates. His conclusion was simply: “I’ve got to start playing like myself.”

King threw for 322 yards, and Mike Harley caught 10 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, but otherwise the Hurricanes did not resemble a team that was averaging 35.6 points.

For all of Virginia’s defensive progress after the previous week’s 40-23 loss at Wake Forest, the most discussed play will be a pass interference call on Nick Grant with less than three minutes remaining that allowed the Hurricanes to convert a third-and-8.