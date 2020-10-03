Teel: Do those who cut W&M sports understand school's culture?

“William & Mary being a liberal arts university is about a diversity of experience,” said former Tribe assistant track coach and All-American Ed Moran, “and now we’re kind of consolidating our athletic programs around fewer and fewer sports. It runs counter to what William & Mary is.”

Indeed, the Tribe’s 23 varsity sports for an undergraduate student body of approximately 6,300 have long been a marvel, and perhaps an overreach. Far larger schools with exponentially more resources offer fewer opportunities.

That leaves W&M coaches, staff and athletes to attain more with less. They excel on and off the courts and fields, despite facilities and budgets that border on inadequate.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t strive to upgrade facilities and upgrade scholarships and things like that,” said Matt Crispino, the former Tribe swimmer and head coach now leading the men’s team at Princeton. “But the fact of the matter is, we took immense pride in going to national swimming competitions with William & Mary [athletes] because you’re overachieving. Everyone looks at you and goes, ‘How the hell are you doing this?’