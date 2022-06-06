Teel: Dominant Hokies never let their NCAA baseball tournament inexperience show

Virginia Tech coach John Szefc deployed 25 players in the Hokies’ three-game NCAA regional conquest over the weekend. All were NCAA tournament rookies.

Never did their inexperience show.

The Hokies scored in the first inning of each contest. They entered the seventh inning with multiple-run leads every night.

The one time they trailed? By a scant 2-1 margin early against Ivy League champion Columbia? They torpedoed the game open with a 14-run fourth inning.

With an unassailable regular season, Tech earned the favorable draw and home-field comfort you’d expect for the tournament’s No. 4 seed. But those advantages don’t always translate, and it’s to the Hokies’ enduring credit that they not only advanced to this weekend’s super regional but did so in dominant style.

Tech dismissed Wright State 15-9, routed Columbia 24-4 and closed the double-elimination regional unbeaten with a 7-2 victory Sunday over Columbia. That’s an emphatic statement from and about a program that hadn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2013.

“When I committed here in high school,” freshman third baseman Carson DeMartini said, “Coach Szefc told me that we really didn’t have the caliber of players that he would have liked, and he said that we were building a program and that by the time I got here it was going to be the real deal. We were going to the top.”

Szefc was right.

Then a rising sophomore at Virginia Beach’s Ocean Lakes High, DeMartini selected Tech in the summer of 2018. The Hokies had just completed a 21-33 season, their first under Szefc, and had failed to even qualify for the ACC tournament.

Moreover, no Tech player made one of the three all-conference teams. Each of the league’s other 13 programs had at least one representative.

Now look at the Hokies.

After dropping their first four ACC games this season, they won 19 of their next 24 against conference opponents and edged Miami for the Coastal Division title. Seven Tech players made All-ACC, including four first teamers: outfielders Gavin Cross and Jack Hurley, shortstop Tanner Schobel and pitching ace Drue Hackenberg.

This from a squad that ACC coaches picked to finish sixth in the seven-team Coastal, a group that earned Szefc the league’s Coach of the Year award.

But that was the regular season. Much like basketball teams, baseball clubs are judged, in large measure, on how they perform in the NCAA tournament, and that was the mystery surrounding the Hokies.

Not any longer.

Cross had eight hits and seven RBIs and was voted the regional’s Most Outstanding Player. DeMartini drove in eight runs, three with a decisive homer Sunday. Nick Biddison went 8 for 16, scored eight runs and drove in six others.

Those three reflect the balanced roster Szefc and his staff have assembled.

Cross is a third-year sophomore whom MLB.com ranks as the No. 9 draft prospect in the country. A fourth-year junior and graduate of St. Christopher School, Biddison has overcome two shoulder surgeries and is having the best season of his career. DeMartini and Hackenberg made the ACC’s all-freshman team.

So potent is Tech’s lineup that DeMartini hits ninth with a .333 average, 14 home runs and 47 RBIs. That’s the luxury of having seven players with at least a dozen home runs and eight with at least 30 RBIs.

The Hokies hit a collective .385 in their regional, slugged eight homers and outscored their opponents 46-15. Contrast that to ACC rival Notre Dame, which won its three regional games by a combined 11-7.

Indeed, Virginia Tech’s 24-run outburst Saturday was the third-largest by an ACC team in the NCAA tournament — Florida State scored 37 against Ohio State in 2009, and Notre Dame scored 26 versus Connecticut last season.

Neither the ’09 Seminoles nor the ’21 Fighting Irish reached the College World Series, but with a best-of-3 super regional at home this weekend against Oklahoma or Florida, the Hokies are well-positioned to make their first trip to Omaha. They are 32-5 at English Field and haven’t lost a series there this season.

Szefc steered Maryland to super regionals 2014 and ’15, falling at Virginia in both seasons. Now he'll have thousands of Hokies faithful energizing his club.

“We can talk about innings and pitches and swings and everything else,” Szefc said. “But I’m telling you, the biggest thing about tonight and winning this whole thing is this group of guys gets to stay together. ...

“So guys like Biddison and Schobel and Cross and all these guys that will sign pro contracts, it’s awesome and they deserve every single bit of it. But the next couple days will be something they’ll be talking about for the next 30 years.”