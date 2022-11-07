Teel: Drake Maye vying to become UNC's first ACC Player of Year since Lawrence Taylor

Drake Maye threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, without an interception. Excluding sacks, he rushed for 95 yards and another score, his all-around excellence leading North Carolina to a come-from-behind victory at Virginia.

His efficiency rating for the afternoon, 154.63, was by far his worst of the season.

That’s how good Maye has been as a redshirt freshman.

“What Drake’s done as a freshman: It is hard to play at this high a level for nine straight games,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “Freshmen don’t do that.”

They do, but not very often.

Jameis Winston will always be the gold standard of rookie college quarterbacks. As a redshirt freshman in 2013, he elevated Florida State to an undefeated, national-championship season and won the Heisman Trophy.

North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) lost a September home game to Notre Dame and needs coast-to-coast anarchy to even reach the College Football Playoff, much less claim the national title. Moreover, Maye rates only sixth in FanDuel’s latest Heisman odds — quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, a Virginia Tech transfer, are the frontrunners.

But Maye’s numbers, and clutch gene, rate with anyone’s this season, and even Winston’s from 2013.

He paces the Bowl Subdivision in total offense at 386.3 yards per game and touchdown passes with 31. The last freshman to lead the FBS in total offense was Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2012, when he won the Heisman.

Maye’s 181.82 passer rating is second to Stroud’s 185.85 and in range of Winston’s 2013 ACC record of 184.85. He also ranks among the top five in completion percentage (71.2), passing yards per game (329.3), and yards per attempt (9.5).

Of the 32 FBS quarterbacks who have thrown at least 300 passes this season, Maye stands second in fewest interceptions with three. Southern California's Caleb Williams has one.

As a Clemson assistant, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott competed against Winston and had a front-row seat in 2018 as true freshman Trevor Lawrence quarterbacked the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national title. He saw similar potential in Maye, a 6-foot-4½ graduate of Myers Park High near Charlotte, N.C., and recruited him for Clemson.

“He’s in control of [Carolina’s] offense, and you can tell that he’s very comfortable,” Elliott said. “He understands what they’re doing. He has his progressions. If his progression’s not there, he’s going to find the running back on a check down, or he’s going to take off and extend the play with his legs.

“So what you see is just a poise, just a natural poise from those guys that when you watch Drake play you just see that, man, he ... never panics ... and he knows how to move the ball down the field.”

Yes he does. The Tar Heels are the ACC’s highest-scoring team (40.6 points per game), their production a strong elixir for the conference’s worst defense (31 points per game).

Thanks to Maye and Co., North Carolina is unscathed in five taut road games, those victories by a combined 18 points. The Tar Heels came from behind three times at Virginia and erased double-figure deficits to win at Appalachian State and at home against Pitt.

Trailing at rival Duke by four points late, Maye engineered a 74-yard touchdown drive that he capped with an 8-yard pass to Antoine Green with 16 seconds remaining. In a rout of Virginia Tech, he accounted for 436 yards and five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing.

Maye’s father, Mark, was UNC’s starting quarterback in 1986 and ’87, and his brother Luke was an All-ACC basketball forward who helped the Tar Heels win the 2017 NCAA tournament. Drake also was an exceptional high school basketball player, athleticism that serves him well when eluding the pass rush.

Indeed, when Maye torched Pitt for five touchdown passes two weeks ago, Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi was most annoyed by his team’s inability to corral Maye in the pocket.

“I told you guys he was good,” Narduzzi said at his weekly gabfest last Monday, “but once he started to scramble, our linebackers were all eyes in the backfield instead of eyes on the receivers and getting the re-routes and doing their deal.”

Maye committed to Alabama in July 2019 but flipped to North Carolina the following March. Now he’s positioned to become the Tar Heels’ first ACC Player of the Year since Lawrence Taylor in 1980.

That season also marks UNC’s most recent conference championship, another drought Maye could end.