Teel: Duke at its ruthless best in Mike Krzyzewski's final appearance at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.
More than three hours before tipoff, Duke-Carolina was the only subject of conversation at a Jersey Mike’s near the UNC campus.
The middle-aged gent assembling subs guaranteed a Blue Devils victory. A customer wryly observed that he seemed too nice to be a Duke fan.
The young cashier couldn’t wait to get home — her mom is a doctoral student at Carolina — to cheer for her Tar Heels.
Back on campus, the line of students waiting to enter the Smith Center stretched more than a quarter-mile, while hundreds of fans and donors shoehorned into a tented tailgate.
Yeah, Saturday was special in Chapel Hill, and not just because college basketball’s signature rivalry was renewed for the 256th time.
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in Division I history, was making his final Smith Center appearance, and per my man at Jersey Mike’s promise, the Blue Devils weren’t about to let him lose.
With freshman AJ Griffin scoring a career-high 27 points and headlining his team’s 57.6% shooting, Duke boat-raced Carolina 87-67.
Understand this wasn’t one of those contests that merely got sideways late. This was emphatic from the start as the Blue Devils led by at least 10 points for the final 36:20.
In short, it was No. 9 Duke at its best on both ends of the floor and North Carolina at its defensively challenged worst, losing by more than 16 points for the fifth time this season.
Indeed, the margin was walk-on lopsided as Krzyzewski’s grandson, seldom-used Michael Savarino, dribbled out the final six seconds, long after fans had started their migration to the parking lots.
“I just wanted to get my grandson into my last game [here],” Krzyzewski said. “... The fact that we won fairly convincingly was big.”
The Blue Devils (19-3, 9-2 ACC) knew full well Saturday’s subplot, and rather than remind them, Krzyzewski showed them a video of past Duke-Carolina clashes at the Smith Center, to reinforce how intense the crowd would be.
“Our guys love playing in big-time atmospheres,” Krzyzewski said, “but this one’s a little bit different.”
Duke scored on seven of its first eight possessions to quiet the throng of 21,750 and seize a 17-5 lead. More troubling for the Tar Heels (16-7, 8-4) than the deficit were Armando Bacot’s two fouls in 35 seconds, which sent him to the bench with 16:55 remaining in the opening half.
There he would have stayed until the second half on a normal evening. But this was not normal as the Blue Devils’ advantage mushroomed.
By the time Bacot returned five-plus minutes later, UNC trailed 27-8, a deficit that moments later was 31-8.
The Tar Heels needed someone, anyone, to ignite them, and Bacot was the usual suspect. Sure enough, he delivered, first with a left-handed jump hook, then with a block of a Paolo Banchero layup and finally with a drawn charge on Theo John.
When Brady Manek (team-high 21 points) followed up with a dunk and two 3-pointers, Carolina was within a manageable 39-28 at intermission. And you just had a sense this was going to get interesting in the second half.
Griffin had other ideas, scoring the first 10 points after intermission.
“We ran one [play] for him,” Krzyzewski said, “and then he went off.”
When Mark Williams dunked for a 51-28 lead, the deed was done.
“We love being the villain,” Duke forward Wendell Moore said. “... There’s no better feeling than silencing an opponent’s crowd.”
If you think Saturday was a tough ticket — secondary prices ranged from $300 to 3,000 just prior to tip — and a cauldron of emotions, wait until one month hence.
Carolina and Duke close the regular season March 5 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on the court etched with Krzyzewski’s name. The building seats a mere 9,314, less than half the Smith Center, and asking prices on StubHub range from — gulp — $3,800 to $79,988.
No telling what the price will be as tipoff approaches for Krzyzewski’s 648th and final game in Cameron, where banners hang for the five national championships and 12 Final Fours the Blue Devils have won under his direction. No telling what A-listers will occupy prime seats, and no telling what Duke’s rabid student section will have plotted.
That Krzyzewski’s regular-season farewell will be at Cameron, against Carolina, is more perfect than J.J. Redick’s shooting form. No better venue. No better opponent.
But as geeked as some of us hoops history buffs were Saturday and will be March 5, Krzyzewski strives to compartmentalize sentiment.
To do otherwise would cheat his players, many of whom have never competed in an ACC or NCAA tournament. To do otherwise would distract him from the mission at hand, taking this team on the longest postseason ride possible.
Shoot, defend and rebound as they did Saturday, and the Blue Devils will make that ride quite memorable.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel