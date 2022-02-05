Teel: Duke at its ruthless best in Mike Krzyzewski's final appearance at UNC

In short, it was No. 9 Duke at its best on both ends of the floor and North Carolina at its defensively challenged worst, losing by more than 16 points for the fifth time this season.

Indeed, the margin was walk-on lopsided as Krzyzewski’s grandson, seldom-used Michael Savarino, dribbled out the final six seconds, long after fans had started their migration to the parking lots.

“I just wanted to get my grandson into my last game [here],” Krzyzewski said. “... The fact that we won fairly convincingly was big.”

The Blue Devils (19-3, 9-2 ACC) knew full well Saturday’s subplot, and rather than remind them, Krzyzewski showed them a video of past Duke-Carolina clashes at the Smith Center, to reinforce how intense the crowd would be.

“Our guys love playing in big-time atmospheres,” Krzyzewski said, “but this one’s a little bit different.”

Duke scored on seven of its first eight possessions to quiet the throng of 21,750 and seize a 17-5 lead. More troubling for the Tar Heels (16-7, 8-4) than the deficit were Armando Bacot’s two fouls in 35 seconds, which sent him to the bench with 16:55 remaining in the opening half.