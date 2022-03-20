Teel: Duke, Coach K march on with gritty victory over Michigan State

The pressure had buckled them before, the immeasurable weight, obligation and privilege of being Mike Krzyzewski’s final team. And on this early Sunday evening, with another Hall of Fame coach on the opposite sideline, the burdens emerged anew.

How would Duke, a curious mix of prodigies and veterans, respond? The last time, against rival North Carolina, in Krzyzewski’s final home game, the Blue Devils were defenseless.

But this was even bigger. This was the NCAA tournament. This was against Michigan State and Tom Izzo.

Lose here, and Krzyzewski’s career ends with a thud, with a second-round dismissal from an event that has defined his program over four decades.

With five minutes remaining, Duke trailed by five. Michigan State had scored nine consecutive points.

This had all the appearances of the Carolina defeat, when the Tar Heels dominated the second half, when the Blue Devils, as they trudged to the sideline during timeouts, saw not only an angry Krzyzewski, but also, standing in the bleachers directly behind the bench, Duke legends such as Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Shane Battier and J.J. Redick.

Yeah, that’s pressure.

Sunday was different, though. Sunday, Duke affirmed its regular-season ACC championship and No. 2 West Region seed.

Sunday, the Blue Devils owned the final minutes and bested Michigan State 85-76, gifting Krzyzewski, who announced his impending retirement in June, his 1,200th career victory, 99th in the NCAA tournament, and 26th Sweet 16 appearance.

No coach has won as many games, overall or in the tournament. No coach has advanced to as many regional semifinals.

“You guys were terrific, man,” Krzyzewski said to the five players who accompanied him to the postgame news conference. “I’m really proud to be your coach. It had nothing to do with coaching those last four or five minutes.

“It all had to do with heart and togetherness. They followed their hearts, and God bless them. We’re in the Sweet 16.”

Terrific, indeed. Veterans Wendell Moore, Mark Williams and Jeremy Roach. Freshmen Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels.

Duke made its last five shots and outscored Michigan State 20-6 down the stretch, including a 13-2 binge to close. Banchero and Williams stonewalled two late Spartans attempts at the rim, and Roach made the biggest jumper of his career.

In his last three-plus games, Roach had missed 10 of 11 attempts beyond the 3-point arc. But after Banchero’s block of Joey Hauser’s layup, Roach elevated with confidence and made a 3 that bumped Duke’s lead to 78-74 with 1:16 remaining.

Banchero scored a game-high 19 points, while Williams, Roach and Moore each contributed 15. Williams was brilliant defensively with eight rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals.

“We were like, man, we got four minutes,” Banchero said. “We can either lay down, or we can turn it up. That’s really all it was, man. Just fighting [and] having heart. And just trusting each other really.”

Such heart and trust were AWOL against North Carolina — Krzyzewski called the performance “unacceptable” — and again versus Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament final. But in a second-round NCAA tournament game with overtones you could not script, the Blue Devils embodied poise and drive.

About those overtones.

No two coaches have met in the NCAA tournament as often as Krzyzewski and Izzo. They first clashed at the 1999 Final Four, Izzo’s first appearance in the NCAA semifinals and Michigan State’s first since Magic Johnson led the Spartans to the 1979 national championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.

Little did we know that Izzo was Hall of Fame-bound.

Conversely, 1999 was Krzyzewski’s eighth Final Four in 14 seasons, and after defeating Michigan State in that semifinal, Duke lost the title game to Connecticut. Headlined by Elton Brand and Trajan Langdon, that 37-2 squad (19-0 versus the ACC) is the best Krzyzewski team not to win the national championship.

Krzyzewski’s five NCAA titles are second only to John Wooden’s 10, and his 12 Final Fours are Wooden’s equal. He finishes 13-3 all-time against Izzo, 4-2 in the NCAA tournament.

“They lost at home to North Carolina,” Izzo said. “They lost to Virginia Tech. Same kind of games. ... An average team [would have] just drifted into the sunset, and I thought they reached down in Mike Krzyzewski fashion and did an unbelievable job of kind of taking it at us.”

The Blue Devils (30-6) face Texas Tech on Thursday in a West Regional semifinal, and after 47 years as a college head coach, five at Army West Point and 42 at Duke, Krzyzewski appreciates the journey far more than his first Sweet 16 in 1985.

All you had to see Sunday were the emphatic sideline hugs of Roach, Moore and others.

“Look, I’m 75,” he said. “To have moments like that, you’ve got to be kidding me. Really, how damn lucky can you be to be in that? And I want to share it. I don’t want to sit down and say, ‘You guys enjoy it.’

“I want to be in the party a little bit. That’s the enjoyment ... I’ve had for 47 years. Today was one of the really good days.”