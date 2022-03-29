Teel: Duke, North Carolina showcase why ACC should never be dismissed in March

North Carolina is Final Four-bound in an unmatched ninth consecutive decade. Translation: The Tar Heels have reached the national semifinals in every decade the NCAA tournament has been staged except the 1930s.

The event began in 1939.

Mike Krzyzewski’s record 13th regional championship vaulted him past John Wooden, and his unrivaled 101 career tournament victories are 22 more than runner-up Roy Williams. Translation: The Blue Devils have averaged nearly three victories, which advances a team to the Elite Eight, in Krzyzewski’s 36 NCAA appearances.

The byproduct of these staggering milestones, Saturday’s Duke-Carolina reunion in New Orleans, re-establishes the ACC’s March bonafides after a regular season in which media and fans smacked down the league worse than Will Smith did Chris Rock.

Indeed, though November victories over Kentucky and Gonzaga stamped Duke as legitimate, the ACC’s collective performance against non-conference opponents was unsightly, a primary reason only five teams from the league earned NCAA bids.

But single-elimination postseason delights in careening off the regular-season course. It is beautiful, improvisational madness.

This cuts both ways.

Headlined by Virginia, nine ACC teams made the 2018 NCAA field. But only Duke, Clemson and Florida State survived the opening weekend, none reached the Final Four, and the conference’s aggregate tournament record was 12-9.

Fast forward to the current bracket, light on ACC teams to start but heavy when it matters most. And it wasn’t just Duke and North Carolina.

As a 10 seed, Miami advanced to its first regional final with victories over Southern California, Auburn and Iowa State. Notre Dame survived double-overtime against Rutgers in the First Four and knocked out Alabama in the second round.

Among the ACC’s five NCAA teams, only Virginia Tech lost in the first round, this after the Hokies’ four-game march to the ACC tournament championship. So following a regular season in which ACC teams were 4-16 against ranked non-conference opponents, they are 6-3 in such contests during the NCAA tournament.

Moreover, entering the Final Four, the ACC is 13-3 overall in the tournament, with 14-5 its worst possible outcome.

How good is 14-5? Well, that .737 winning percentage has been exceeded only twice in the last 10 years.

The ACC went 17-5 in 2015, when Duke last won the national championship, and the SEC went 12-3 in 2014 as Kentucky and Florida reached the Final Four, and Tennessee vaulted out of the First Four and into the Sweet 16.

The SEC in ’14 is another classic example of college basketball’s postseason volatility.

With only three teams in the bracket and the league rated a lowly sixth by KenPom.com, the SEC was an afterthought on Selection Sunday. But come Championship Monday, Kentucky, a mere No. 8 seed in the Midwest Regional, was playing for a title — the Wildcats lost to Connecticut, an equally improbable finalist as the East’s No. 7 seed.

Given its peerless tournament success, recent and historic, the ACC should never be a March afterthought.

The NCAA basketball committee does not, and should not, consider that heritage in selecting the tournament field — qualification hinges solely on how a team performed during the season at hand. But dismissing the ACC rarely enhances your chances in the office pool.

Consider this: In the last 30 NCAA tournaments, the ACC has had one losing record: last year’s 4-7. During the same span, each of the other major conferences — Big East, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12 — has endured at least four losing NCAA tournaments.

The most recent decade in which the ACC didn’t own the best NCAA tournament winning percentage was the 1980s. The Big East’s was .659, the ACC’s .657.

Which brings us to Saturday.

“It’s the most amazing day in college basketball,” Krzyzewski said Tuesday, “to bring four [regional] champions together and then play for another championship.”

The first NCAA tournament encounter between Duke and North Carolina, in Krzyzewski’s final season no less, takes Saturday to another level. That the Tar Heels shocked the Blue Devils in Krzyzewski’s final home game ups the ante further.

But don’t neglect the opening semifinal between Kansas and Villanova. In concert with Duke and UNC, and in a tournament graced by underdogs such as Saint Peter’s and Richmond, they produced the first Final Four in which each program has won multiple national championships.

“That’s an amazing thing,” Krzyzewski said. “The way this tournament has gone, it’s amazing that that’s happened.”