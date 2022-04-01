Teel: Duke vs. Carolina at the Final Four misery for some, nirvana for others

NEW ORLEANS — Among the masses waiting for coffee and beignets, Brian and Duncan Kennedy were conspicuous Friday morning outside Cafe Du Monde. Father and son. Carolina sweatshirt. Duke polo. Neither a graduate of his favorite school. Both devoted fans.

No chance they were going to miss this, Saturday’s Final Four collision between Duke and North Carolina, fierce rivals, next-door neighbors and college basketball royalty.

Brian inherited Tar Heels fandom from his father, who earned his doctorate from UNC. At age 5, Duncan, to counter his dad and granddad, adopted the Blue Devils.

“It’s a fun rivalry,” Brian said. “It makes it fun for us.”

Wait.

Fun during the regular season, perhaps. But with the teams meeting in an NCAA tournament for the first time? At the Final Four? And with Duke’s Hall of Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski, retiring at season’s end?

Folks on both sides of the aisle have told me that this is misery, that the stakes are too high.

The Duke perspective: If Carolina, after ruining Krzyzewski’s final home game, ends his career at the Final Four, Tar Heels faithful will be eternally insufferable.

The Carolina perspective: Saturday’s encounter threatens the ultimate bragging rights the Tar Heels claimed by winning last month at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where they turned Duke’s planned celebration into a funeral.

In short, large swaths of the respective bases fervently hoped — dare we say prayed? — that this game didn’t happen, even if meant their team losing before the Final Four.

The Kennedys don’t share this apocalyptic view.

“Oh, we wanted this to happen,” Duncan said.

Josh Ellinger, a Duke fan and radio producer in North Carolina, could not disagree more.

“A party? Look, this isn’t a fun little game where we all get together and wear our favorite team’s shirt and hang a cut little ‘House Divided’ banner above the snack table,” he wrote on Facebook. “This is the most serious college basketball game ever to take place. I’m going to be alone, sitting in my bedroom, on the edge of my bed with all the lights off, living and dying on every single possession. I’m not drinking, I’m not eating. This is not something to celebrate.”

When I emailed Ellinger on Friday to check on his anxiety levels, he doubled down.

“I’m managing the angst by pretending it isn’t happening,” he replied. “To me, this game is bigger than the championship. I keep forgetting there is actually a championship game to be played. This is the arguably the biggest college basketball game to ever take place.

“I meant what I said: I will be watching this alone in the dark. This is not a celebration. This is something I never wanted to see because it really is an argument ender. ‘Remember that time we beat you in the Final Four!?’ That will be used in every argument going forward.”

The arguments date to Jan. 24, 1920, when North Carolina defeated Duke, then known as Trinity College, 36-25. They have met 257 times, 103 at UNC, 105 at Duke and 47 on neutral courts.

Carolina leads the series 142-115, but Krzyzewski is 50-47 against the Tar Heels, including a 20-point victory at the Smith Center in February. UNC leads Duke in national titles 6-5 and Final Fours 21-17, but Krzyzewski has won more NCAA tournament games (101) and reached more Final Fours (13) than any coach.

Yet for all the history Krzyzewski and UNC coach Hubert Davis have with the rivalry — Davis is a former Tar Heels player and assistant coach — they maintain that Duke-Carolina is secondary to Saturday’s big picture.

“Duke-Carolina, the significance, Coach K’s last season,” Davis said. “Those things, even though that’s a story and that’s relevant, it doesn’t help us on the floor.”

“You can’t go into the Final Four thinking just rivalry, payback or any of those things,” Krzyzewski said. “You gotta go in — like, we want to win a championship. This is who we are now. This is whoever we would play, and then we gotta beat them, and then we gotta beat someone else. ...

”I know there’s going to be TV, radio, a Duke guy, a Carolina guy. They’re gonna be talking stupid stuff to one another. And that means nothing. But, that’s what sport for fans is about. It’s not for coaches, and it’s not for players.”

Many have compared Saturday’s matchup to the 2012 Louisville-Kentucky semifinal, also in New Orleans. But while their fans are more venomous, the programs do not compete in the same conference or play one another twice each season. Heck, the rivalry even went dormant from 1959 to ‘83.

A Duke-Carolina pause is unthinkable, and for those of us not invested in the outcome, Saturday is nirvana for college basketball’s foremost rivalry.

“It just makes for the perfect story,” Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot said, “and I think it will definitely be one of the biggest college games of all time.”