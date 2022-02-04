Teel: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski reveres Carolina icon Dean Smith. Saturday he coaches in the Smith Center for the final time

’Twas a Saturday afternoon and the first game staged at the Smith Center, then with a capacity of 21,444, more than twice that of UNC’s previous home at Carmichael Auditorium. Duke was a most fitting opponent.

The Tar Heels were 17-0 and ranked No. 1. The Blue Devils were 16-0 and No. 3.

Smith, who coached North Carolina from 1962-97, was already an icon, with a national championship, Olympic gold medal, nine ACC tournament titles and seven Final Fours on his resume. Duke’s coach since 1980, Krzyzewski had yet to steer his team to a Final Four or conference championship.

That was about to change.

But on this day, with ESPN’s broadcast team of Marty Brennaman and Billy Cunningham in tuxedos, the Tar Heels were clearly the better team. Riding guard Steve Hale’s career-high 28 points, they led by as many as 16 in the second half and won 95-92, the final margin snug only because the Blue Devils scored the final seven points.