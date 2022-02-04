Teel: Duke's Mike Krzyzewski reveres Carolina icon Dean Smith. Saturday he coaches in the Smith Center for the final time

Thirty-six seasons ago, Mike Krzyzewski coached in the first game at North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center. Saturday night, he competes in that arena for the final time.
As college basketball’s premier rivalry, Duke-Carolina never lacks for intrigue. But this clash, the 256th between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, carries an added dimension, unrelated to rankings or championships or bragging rights.
This is a slice of history, the most meaningful road game of Krzyzewski’s 42nd and last year as Duke’s coach.
Krzyzewski rarely indulges in reflection, especially during a season, but Thursday he humored a couple dozen media types on a Zoom interview.
“Either here or there, at the jump ball, and you look at the guys on the court and say, ‘Whoa, there are a lot of good players on the court,’” Krzyzewski said of the rivalry. “I’ve seen so many great players play against us in Carolina uniforms.
“Thank goodness we’ve been able to have a few of our own, too, which has made it unbelievable. ... We’ve had so many amazing games, some that we’ve won, some that we’ve lost, but they’ve been really high-level games.”
Case in point, Jan. 18, 1986.
’Twas a Saturday afternoon and the first game staged at the Smith Center, then with a capacity of 21,444, more than twice that of UNC’s previous home at Carmichael Auditorium. Duke was a most fitting opponent.
The Tar Heels were 17-0 and ranked No. 1. The Blue Devils were 16-0 and No. 3.
Smith, who coached North Carolina from 1962-97, was already an icon, with a national championship, Olympic gold medal, nine ACC tournament titles and seven Final Fours on his resume. Duke’s coach since 1980, Krzyzewski had yet to steer his team to a Final Four or conference championship.
That was about to change.
But on this day, with ESPN’s broadcast team of Marty Brennaman and Billy Cunningham in tuxedos, the Tar Heels were clearly the better team. Riding guard Steve Hale’s career-high 28 points, they led by as many as 16 in the second half and won 95-92, the final margin snug only because the Blue Devils scored the final seven points.
In the moment, I realized what a privilege it was to attend and chronicle the event. Rewatching the game this week compounded that appreciation: the clever low-post maneuverings of Duke’s Mark Alarie and Carolina’s Brad Daugherty; the track-caliber speed of Carolina’s Kenny Smith and Duke’s Johnny Dawkins; the defensive tenacity of Duke’s Tommy Amaker and textbook back-door cuts of Hale.
That evening, the Tar Heels jetted to Milwaukee for a Sunday game at Marquette, a back-to-back few, if any, teams would attempt these days. But they won there and were 21-0 before losing to Olden Polynice, Richard Morgan and unranked Virginia in Charlottesville.
That setback foreshadowed a February-March funk that saw UNC close the regular season with a 1-3 slide, exit the ACC tournament in the quarterfinals and lose to Louisville in an NCAA tournament regional semifinal.
Three days after the North Carolina game, Duke stumbled at Georgia Tech. But the Blue Devils then embarked on their own 21-game winning streak, which earned them ACC tournament and NCAA regional championships.
Duke didn't lose again until the national title game in Dallas, where Louisville and Pervis Ellison prevailed.
Atop the conference standings, Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams and No. 9 Duke (18-3, 8-2 ACC) are absolutely capable of carrying Krzyzewski to a 13th Final Four — he and John Wooden share the record at 12, one ahead of Smith. Led by Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal), unranked North Carolina (16-6, 8-3) has been wildly inconsistent but has won its last four games and is 12-0 at the Smith Center.
Krzyzewski is 16-19 versus the Tar Heels in the Smith Center — he missed the Blue Devils’ 1995 loss in Chapel Hill while on medical leave — and won 1988 NCAA tournament games there over Boston University and Southern Methodist.
Krzyzewski celebrated last-second shots by Wendell Moore and Austin Rivers that lifted Duke to improbable victories at UNC in 2020 and 2012. He complimented sublime performances by Antawn Jamison and Derrick Phelps that took down his No. 1 Blue Devils there in 1998 and 1994.
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of another Duke-Carolina classic in Chapel Hill.
Led by Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and Grant Hill, the 1992 Blue Devils were arguably Krzyzewski’s finest team. They were 17-0, hadn’t lost since the 1991 ACC tournament final, to the Tar Heels, and were on their way to a second consecutive national championship.
But center Eric Montross, bloodied from a gash under his left eye, and the backcourt of Phelps and Hubert Davis lifted North Carolina to a 75-73 upset.
“I remember that was the first time fans stormed the Smith Center floor,” said Davis, the Tar Heels’ first-year head coach.
And who is Davis’ best friend from his NBA playing career? Laettner.
And who was a college teammate of Krzyzewski’s at Army? Davis’ father-in-law, Robert Seigle.
Oh, the ties that bind Duke and Carolina.
Krzyzewski has competed against Tar Heels royalty dating to Michael Jordan, but the connection he values most is with Smith, his fellow Hall of Famer, who died in 2015. That reverence emerged when I asked Krzyzewski about his memories of Jan. 18, 1986.
“Just that Alarie scored the first points at the Smith Center,” he said. “It’s hard to believe I even remember that. ... For me, whether it’s good or bad, I really put things in the past quickly, so that I can be in the moment. Maybe when I retire, I’ll relive some of those tapes. ...
“What really is good is that Carolina named the arena after the appropriate man: Dean. It’s the Smith Center. He deserves that, and hopefully in the future, no one will sell that. We have a tendency to sell those things. Because that’s earned. He’s one of the greatest coaches of any sport ever, and the fact that that arena is named after him is so appropriate.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel