Teel: Dynamic quarterback, pass rusher top needs for Hokies in transfer portal

Virginia absorbed a 49-7 drubbing from Navy in the 2017 Military Bowl, matching the largest postseason defeat in ACC history. The setback closed a 6-7 year for the Cavaliers, their sixth consecutive losing season.
But UVA rebounded emphatically the next two years.
The Cavaliers finished 8-5 in 2018 and routed South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. In 2019, they snapped a 15-game losing streak to Virginia Tech, won their first Coastal Division title and earned an Orange Bowl invitation.
The revival’s primary architect was Bryce Perkins, a junior college transfer and the program’s most dynamic dual-threat quarterback since Shawn Moore nearly three decades earlier. Perkins had considerable help from teammates such as Joe Reed and Charles Snowden, but an elite quarterback often can elevate a team from pretender to contender.
Which brings us to Virginia Tech.
As Hokies faithful already are tired of hearing, Maryland’s 54-10 Pinstripe Bowl demolition of Tech on Wednesday was the most lopsided postseason defeat in ACC annals. The loss concluded a 6-7 year for the Hokies, their third sub-.500 finish in the last four seasons.
The question becomes whether Tech can follow UVA’s 2017 blueprint and quickly reverse course with a transfer quarterback.
Though intriguing, the comparison is inexact on several fronts, so let’s acknowledge those up front.
First, the 2017 Military Bowl marked the end of Bronco Mendenhall’s second season leading the Cavaliers. Moreover, he and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck had a track record of developing quality at the position, most notably with Taysom Hill at Brigham Young, and also Kurt Benkert at UVA.
That sales pitch, plus connections the staff forged while at BYU, helped the Cavaliers land a commitment from Perkins, then attending Arizona Western College, three weeks before the Military Bowl.
Conversely, incoming Hokies coach Brent Pry has only been on the job since Nov. 30, is a rookie head coach and, as a former defensive coordinator, has no history of cultivating quarterbacks. But he does inherit a quarterback room lacking depth and high-end talent.
That void was obvious in the Pinstripe Bowl, where Connor Blumrick started for the first time as a collegian — regular-season starter Braxton Burmeister is in the transfer portal — and true freshman Tahj Bullock made his Hokies debut.
Hamstrung by a decimated receiver group, Blumrick and Bullock still managed a few moments, but even after an offseason learning a new offense, it’s difficult to imagine either quarterbacking Tech to ACC contention next season. The Hokies’ 2021 pass efficiency rating was their worst in seven years and ranked 81st nationally, emphasizing the need to upgrade in 2022, most likely via the portal.
Much like Perkins at Virginia, Jerod Evans, a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, brought new life to Virginia Tech’s offense in 2016. He quarterbacked the Hokies to their first Coastal title since 2011 and their highest scoring average since 2003.
But like Mendenhall and Beck, Tech’s incoming staff that season, head coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, had quarterback credentials, both with Paxton Lynch at Memphis and Fuente with Andy Dalton at Texas Christian.
Where Pry is perhaps better-positioned to land consequential transfers is on defense and, as the Pinstripe Bowl reminded, the Hokies need considerable help there, too.
That Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 265 yards was not surprising — he averaged 299.6 during the regular season — but his accuracy, 20 of 24, was alarming, even with the front four and secondary hit by opt outs and injury. Arguably more troubling was the Terps averaging 7.4 yards per rush, nearly double their 3.8 norm.
Not unrelated, Tech failed to record a sack for the third time in 2021 and finished the season with 25, the program’s second-fewest in the last three decades — the Hokies had 24 sacks in 2018, when they posted a 6-7 record.
So add top-shelf pass rushers to the list of Tech’s urgent needs, and based on his eight years as Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Pry knows where to find them.
Indeed, in five consecutive seasons, from 2015-19, the Nittany Lions had at least 40 sacks. To lend some context, the Hokies recorded 40 or more sacks seven times in Bud Foster’s 25 years coordinating their defense.
Among Pry’s recruiting coups at Penn State was five-star linebacker Micah Parsons from Harrisburg, Pa., who also had offers from Alabama and Clemson. He was the 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, ranks sixth in the league with 13 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys and is the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year.
“Right now, that’s a pretty good name,” Pry said of Parsons. “And if I need to call him up, he’d better take the call. That dude – we’re pretty thick. We’re pretty tight.”
An endorsement of Pry from Parsons could well resonate with defensive linemen and linebackers in the portal, and last offseason, Pry and Penn State worked the transfer market well, landing defensive end Arnold Ebiketie from Temple. A first-team All-Big Ten selection this season, Ebiketie led the Nittany Lions in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (18).