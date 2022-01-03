Teel: Dynamic quarterback, pass rusher top needs for Hokies in transfer portal

Not unrelated, Tech failed to record a sack for the third time in 2021 and finished the season with 25, the program’s second-fewest in the last three decades — the Hokies had 24 sacks in 2018, when they posted a 6-7 record.

So add top-shelf pass rushers to the list of Tech’s urgent needs, and based on his eight years as Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Pry knows where to find them.

Indeed, in five consecutive seasons, from 2015-19, the Nittany Lions had at least 40 sacks. To lend some context, the Hokies recorded 40 or more sacks seven times in Bud Foster’s 25 years coordinating their defense.

Among Pry’s recruiting coups at Penn State was five-star linebacker Micah Parsons from Harrisburg, Pa., who also had offers from Alabama and Clemson. He was the 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, ranks sixth in the league with 13 sacks for the Dallas Cowboys and is the likely Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“Right now, that’s a pretty good name,” Pry said of Parsons. “And if I need to call him up, he’d better take the call. That dude – we’re pretty thick. We’re pretty tight.”