Teel: Early A-10 tournament exit caps Richmond's season of adversity

Scores of college basketball teams were gutted last March when the NCAA canceled its postseason tournaments. Count Richmond, on the threshold of its first bracket appearance since 2011, chief among them.
But the Spiders had a parachute: With five returning senior starters in 2020-21, they had the potential to not only reach, but also advance in, March Madness.
That promise began to fray in October, and Thursday it vanished with a 67-62 loss to Duquesne in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at the Siegel Center.
“It wasn’t what we wanted it to be, obviously,” guard Jacob Gilyard said of the season. “We should have done a lot better. … That’s just kind of how life goes. Just a little bit of adversity.”
First, guard Nick Sherod sustained a season-ending knee injury in October. Then, a broken foot shelved sixth man Connor Crabtree.
Following three COVID-19 pauses, one each in December, January and February, the Spiders limped to the regular-season finish line needing to win the A-10 tournament to reach the NCAAs.
Compounding their trials Thursday: Forward Grant Golden was playing with a broken finger that needs surgery and, worse yet, leading scorer Blake Francis missed the game with a hip injury he suffered in Monday’s regular-season finale.
It marked the first time this season that the Spiders started someone other than Francis, Gilyard, Golden, Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo.
How dire were Richmond’s straits? Well, instead of opening his postgame Zoom by applauding his own team, Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot conveyed his empathy and respect for his UR counterpart, Chris Mooney.
Sports, Dambrot said, can be “brutal.”
Indeed, the notion of the Spiders exiting the A-10 tournament after just one game, with a 13-8 record, was unthinkable in preseason. Expectations only grew when they opened 6-1, a burst that included victories over Kentucky and Loyola of Chicago, and a lone setback to West Virginia.
But Richmond never regained that mojo, and without Francis to rescue the offense Thursday, the Spiders squandered a 14-point, first-half lead. They led 46-35 with 13-plus minutes remaining after a Golden layup, but made only two field goals the rest of the way, both layups by Burton.
“I just thought we were a little stagnant,” Burton said of the second-half offense. “Happens sometimes.”
Rarely like this to Richmond. The Spiders are the A-10’s best shooting team, but Thursday they shot 35.3% overall, 27.3% after intermission.
An exceptional scorer from distance and mid-range, Francis could have prevented that funk, even as freshman forward Chad Baker (16 points on 7-of-11 shooting) ignited Duquesne (9-8).
“It’s going to be tough without any starters, especially Blake,” Gilyard said.
Gilyard and Burton combined for 30 points but made only 2 of 12 attempts beyond the 3-point arc. Junior Andre Gustavson and freshman Isaiah Wilson occupied Francis’ minutes — Gustavson started — and teamed for 15 points, but with the Dukes swarming Cayo inside, Richmond rarely found extended offensive success.
Fresh off a career-high 25 points Monday, Cayo went 0 for 5 from the field and managed only four points.
Defense and Duquesne’s abysmal (10 of 20) free-throw shooting kept Richmond in control, until the Dukes’ relentless inside probing finally wore down the Spiders. Duquesne scored 32 points in the paint, 22 in the second half, and made its final seven shots.
“I thought we defended for most of the [game] extremely well,” Mooney said.
Wilson was especially impressive defensively, his steal and two subsequent free throws tying the game at 60 with 1:28 remaining. As Mooney has said often, the rookie has a chance to become an exceptional defender, much like Gilyard, the national steals leader.
But the overarching question hovering over the program now becomes whether some combination of Francis, Gilyard, Sherod, Golden and Cayo take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility and return for another run at postseason.
“I’ve really resisted trying to talk to the guys about this,” Mooney said. “I don’t want to recruit them. I want to enjoy their senior year with them.”
Gilyard said it’s too early to decide, and Mooney hopes his seniors “have more of a chance to sit back and think about it without the general pressures and excitement … of the season.”
Mooney was equally uncertain of how to assess this season. The hurt was too fresh.
“I’m not sure yet,” he said.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel