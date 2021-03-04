Teel: Early A-10 tournament exit caps Richmond's season of adversity

Scores of college basketball teams were gutted last March when the NCAA canceled its postseason tournaments. Count Richmond, on the threshold of its first bracket appearance since 2011, chief among them.

But the Spiders had a parachute: With five returning senior starters in 2020-21, they had the potential to not only reach, but also advance in, March Madness.

That promise began to fray in October, and Thursday it vanished with a 67-62 loss to Duquesne in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at the Siegel Center.

“It wasn’t what we wanted it to be, obviously,” guard Jacob Gilyard said of the season. “We should have done a lot better. … That’s just kind of how life goes. Just a little bit of adversity.”

First, guard Nick Sherod sustained a season-ending knee injury in October. Then, a broken foot shelved sixth man Connor Crabtree.

Following three COVID-19 pauses, one each in December, January and February, the Spiders limped to the regular-season finish line needing to win the A-10 tournament to reach the NCAAs.