Teel: Early returns encouraging for Duke hoops freshmen from Virginia

Three of the most revered players in Duke basketball history — Tommy Amaker, Grant Hill and J.J. Redick — have deep Virginia roots. But no recruiting class in Mike Krzyzewski’s four decades leading the Blue Devils has been as tied to the commonwealth as 2020’s.
Forward Henry Coleman III, center Mark Williams and guard Jeremy Roche constitute half of the six-man class that Rivals.com rated second to Kentucky’s — Duke also added Columbia graduate transfer Patrick Tape. And with the season less than a month away, early returns are encouraging.
They need to be. With multiple Duke players declaring early for the NBA draft most years ¬— Vernon Carey, Cassius Stanley and ACC Player of the Year Tre Jones did so last spring — precocious rookies often are paramount for Krzyzewski.
A graduate of Paul VI in Fairfax, Roche is the heir apparent to Jones at point guard. Williams played at Norfolk Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida and is an old-school presence in the low post. Coleman, from Richmond’s Trinity Episcopal, has boundless energy.
“You guys have heard it before, but with us, seven of our 11 scholarship players are new,” associate head coach Jon Scheyer said, “and so that’s going to be something for our guys [where] the first game they play in compared to the 20th game or a couple months later, I think we’re going to be a completely different team. It’s going to be fun to see how we develop and progress throughout the year.”
Sophomore forwards Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore project as Duke’s core, but Krzyzewski sees a narrower talent gap than usual among his scholarship players. That could portend a rotation similar to last season, when Jones was the only Blue Devil to average more than 30 minutes per game, and 10 averaged at least a dozen.
Among the freshmen from Virginia, Roche is likely to have the most immediate impact, with Krzyzewski entrusting him to quarterback the fast-paced offense Duke ran for two seasons with Jones at the point. The Blue Devils’ 72 possessions per game in each of those years ranked 34th and 20th nationally, respectively, according to Ken Pomeroy’s advanced metrics.
“It’s fun,” Roche said on a recent Zoom. “Just to play fast and to know you’ve got guys on the wing and the bigs that you can kick to, you can dump off to and they’ll make plays, too. You’ve got guys like [freshman] Jalen Johnson, Wendell Moore and Matt Hurt on the wing. It’s just crazy to play with guys like that, and it’s fun to play with that kind of talent.”
Williams is among those big men. His sister, Elizabeth, is a WNBA all-star and former Blue Devils All-American, but Mark casts a unique shadow at Duke.
“Mark Williams is somebody that we’ve never really had,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s young, and he’s always had some tendinitis knee problems, but he’s 7-1 with a 7-5 wingspan.”
Williams is the first Rivals five-star 7-footer to arrive at Duke since Brian Zoubek in 2006, but Williams is far more nimble and springy than Zoubek. The leading rebounder on Duke’s 2010 national championship team, Zoubek never averaged more than .8 blocks per game, and Williams is capable of far more.
Playing for Boo Williams’ Hampton Roads team, he averaged more than two blocks per game on the 2019 Nike spring/summer circuit.
“Mark Williams has been protecting the rim at a high level,” Scheyer said. He’s a lob threat at all times and just seeing the way he’s moving has been very good.
“I will tell you what, though — Henry Coleman III has done a heck of a job. I don’t know if I’m surprised — I wouldn’t say that — but he’s been very impressive with what he’s done in practice up until this point. He really runs the floor hard, he’s a versatile defender, he’s got a great attitude, he comes ready every day, a great motor, great energy and his skillset is improving. He can get a lot better still, but Henry has been terrific for us so far.”
Basketball players returned to Duke on Aug. 1, and by month’s end, Coleman was already well-known on campus. Sports was not the reason.
On Aug. 27, director of basketball operations Nolan Smith organized a Black Lives Matter event outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium. Smith, Krzyzewski and women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson were among the speakers, after which Coleman went to the microphone.
Our Eric Kolenich chronicled Coleman’s impassioned speech exceptionally well, and Wednesday I asked Krzyzewski about the moment.
“Henry — he’s a freshman — he goes up, and he doesn’t just knock it out of the park, it’s a grand slam,” Krzyzewski said. “The family he comes from — it doesn’t surprise me. This kid is even a better player than I thought, but as a person, he’s been our most energetic and he’s kind of loud, really, in a good way. He’s not like your typical freshman.
“But for him to just say that extemporaneously and with the emotion that he did shows we’re very lucky to have him. And you know what? His time at Duke: I hope I’m around when he’s stopped playing to see who he becomes, not just as a player. I just think he’s going to be a very special guy in our country. He’s that good. This kid, he’s that good.”
