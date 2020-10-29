Teel: Early returns encouraging for Duke hoops freshmen from Virginia

Williams is the first Rivals five-star 7-footer to arrive at Duke since Brian Zoubek in 2006, but Williams is far more nimble and springy than Zoubek. The leading rebounder on Duke’s 2010 national championship team, Zoubek never averaged more than .8 blocks per game, and Williams is capable of far more.

Playing for Boo Williams’ Hampton Roads team, he averaged more than two blocks per game on the 2019 Nike spring/summer circuit.

“Mark Williams has been protecting the rim at a high level,” Scheyer said. He’s a lob threat at all times and just seeing the way he’s moving has been very good.

“I will tell you what, though — Henry Coleman III has done a heck of a job. I don’t know if I’m surprised — I wouldn’t say that — but he’s been very impressive with what he’s done in practice up until this point. He really runs the floor hard, he’s a versatile defender, he’s got a great attitude, he comes ready every day, a great motor, great energy and his skillset is improving. He can get a lot better still, but Henry has been terrific for us so far.”

Basketball players returned to Duke on Aug. 1, and by month’s end, Coleman was already well-known on campus. Sports was not the reason.