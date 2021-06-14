Teel: Elated, exhausted, impervious UVA on to Omaha and College World Series

Indeed, after dropping series openers at Georgia Tech and Clemson in early April, the Cavaliers faced what were essentially four elimination games, also in a 10-day span. Lose any of those contests, either of those series, and UVA’s climb to an NCAA bid would have become Afton Mountain steep.

But the Cavaliers did not lose. They won each of those games, both of those series.

And they won four straight after falling to South Carolina in the opening contest of the regional, and they won two in a row after stumbling in Game 1 of the super regional against Dallas Baptist.

How to explain?

Try superb pitching, acrobatic defense and timely hitting, all rooted in a confidence instilled by O’Connor and his staff. Then add more than a dash of good fortune.

“It’s amazing,” O’Connor said, “4-12 [in the ACC] and just the commitment, the decision that they made to run to [adversity] rather than run away from it. They’ll have that strength and that feeling for the rest of their lives.”

And they’ll have snapshots of Monday for all-time, as well.