Teel: 'Electric' quarterback ignites W&M's playoff rout of Gardner-Webb

WILLIAMSBURG

On the first snap of Saturday’s playoff game against Gardner-Webb, William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson faked a handoff to Bronson Yoder, rolled to his right and threw deep to Caylin Newton for a 25-yard gain.

And there is the dilemma the Tribe poses for defenses: They rank not only third nationally in rushing yards per game, but also sixth in passing efficiency.

Crowd the line of scrimmage to corral running backs such as Yoder and Donavyn Lester? Then Wilson shreds you throwing to the likes of Newton and JT Mayo.

Dedicate four to five defenders to pass coverage? Then W&M’s backs, churning behind a bruising offensive line, bludgeon you in 7- and 8-yard chunks.

The Tribe showcased those assets — and much more — in a 54-14 rout of the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

“Love the way the whole team plays,” W&M coach Mike London said. “That was fun.”

The Tribe set school postseason records for points, yards (608), rushing yards (306) and victory margin (40 points). Wilson, Lester and Yoder each rushed for 70-plus yards, and Wilson threw for 240 and three touchdowns.

“Every [opponent] knows that we’re a big run-heavy team,” Wilson said, “and something the coaches stress is when we get the chance to go downfield, we have to connect on those shots just to keep the other team honest.”

Wilson did exactly that. On W&M’s first four possessions alone, he completed passes of 25, 30, 34 and 43 yards, the latter two to Mayo for scores.

When the Runnin’ Bulldogs backed off to prevent deep shots, the Tribe’s running attack took over, and the balance was uncanny: 306 yards rushing and 302 passing.

“The quarterback makes it go,” Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb said. “He doesn’t get a ton of credit because he’s not in one of these spread systems where he’s throwing it for 450 yards and throwing it 45 times a game. ... But he’s electric, and they do a phenomenal job of getting him on the move and getting him to the edge of the defense.”

Complementing Wilson and the offense, the Tribe created six turnovers, including two interceptions by safety Tye Freeland. By the time W&M’s defense relented, the margin was 34-0, the outcome cast in stone.

“It was a little bit of a snowball effect,” Lamb said. “One thing goes poorly, and then what’s going to happen poorly next? ... I think they have a team that could go really deep in this [tournament] and potentially win it all.”

Saturday’s victory advances W&M (11-1) to the Championship Subdivision quarterfinals and extends a magical season that ranks among the best in a program history that dates to 1893. And while the Tribe has never reached the title game, Lamb is spot-on:

This team has the depth, talent and experience on both sides of the ball to compete with anyone in the FCS.

While a school-record 10 regular-season victories earned W&M its 11th playoff appearance and a No. 5 national seed, unseeded Gardner-Webb (7-6), the Big South Conference champion, was competing in the FCS postseason for the first time. But the Runnin’ Bulldogs were steeled by a schedule that included games against quality Bowl Subdivision opponents Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Marshall.

“I’ve seen a lot of good teams on tape,” Lamb said. “We played Liberty 21-20, Coastal Carolina 31-27. ... [W&M] just blew us out. ... That’s what it’s supposed to look like when you get down to the elite eight and the final four [of the playoffs].”

Last March, the Tribe staged their “spring” game in sub-freezing temperatures compounded first by rain, then ice and snow. Little did anyone suspect the experience was a precursor to postseason.

Yes, W&M now heads to fourth-seeded Montana State, a 33-25 victor Saturday over Weber State, for a 10:15 p.m., Friday kick on ESPN2. Frosty conditions are a way of life in Montana, as a national television audience was reminded last month when ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show touched down on the Bozeman campus for the Montana State-Montana Brawl of the Wild.

The temperature was minus-5 when GameDay went on the air and a balmy 11 at kickoff.