Teel: End of three-game losing streak hardly comforting for UVA

“For us to be good,” Bennett said, “they need to be ready and sharp. … I didn’t feel they were ready. … They got better in the second half, but we had to go with what was giving us life.”

The lineup Bennett used during those eight-plus minutes included Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy, Justin McKoy and Reece Beekman. A sophomore reserve forward, McKoy scored eight points, all in the first half, his most productive game since a career-best 11 against San Francisco in the season’s second game.

“Just toughness and effort that was so lacking,” Bennett said of McKoy’s contributions. "... He started earlier in the year, and then he's gone through a patch where he didn't play as much, but his work ethic and his effort [have] never wavered."

Lacking toughness and effort is hardly where a program with championship aspirations wants or needs to be at any stage, let alone as March dawns. But those flaws have occasionally marred yet another season in which the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4) will finish among the top four of the ACC standings.

Not to suggest the evening was without redeeming value for UVA.