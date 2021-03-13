Teel: Epidemiology isn't as fun as bracketology, but here we are

Was a team coming off pause? Did local protocols allow practice during the pause? What about a team that scheduled ambitious nonconference games but lost them to COVID issues?

Good luck processing all that data.

“We’ve got a really strong conference monitoring system,” Barnhart said. “Every committee member is assigned conferences to work with. Each conference has two people assigned to them, and they work with those liaisons with the conference offices to continue to take a look at player availability and who has played games, missed games, all of those things. We actually put another component on our monitoring sheets to sort of take into account this unique circumstance.

“Yes, I think we’re tracking it as well as we can, I think at a pretty high level. To say that you’re going to be able to factor in every one of those player availability issues is probably going to be difficult. But we will do the best we can.”

While one positive test within the Tier 1 traveling party of players, coaches and staff ushered Virginia and Duke out of the ACC tournament, NCAA officials have made clear that contact-tracing guidelines in Indianapolis, the national tournament’s central location, are not as harsh.