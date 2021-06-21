Teel: Essence of coaching, teamwork on display in a stirring Father's Day victory for UVA and Logan Michaels

Brian O’Connor earned his 750th coaching victory Sunday, an affirmation of his tactical skills, the athletes he’s recruited to the University of Virginia and the program’s player development.

But in the aftermath of UVA’s 6-0 win over Tennessee in the opening round of the College World Series in Omaha, O’Connor considered anew the essence of coaching.

“First and foremost,” he said, “when you have children of your own and you see when things happen in people’s lives, you know the impact that it has on young people. And these players that wear our uniform, they look to us as coaches and administrators as leaders that are looking out for their best interests and care for them. This is what this is about.

“A lot is to be made about home runs and guys rising up and going on to professional baseball. But what it comes down to it in its simplest form, it’s about caring for young people. And if you have talent and you care for young people, and you’re teaching them the right things, you’ve got a shot.”

What steered O’Connor onto this topic was the powerful story of Virginia catcher Logan Michaels and his father, Jeff.