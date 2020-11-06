Teel: Everything you need to know about Saturday's massive Clemson-Notre Dame showdown

None of the four played in last week’s 34-28 escape of Boston College, Lawrence due to COVID-19, the others to injury. But through recruiting and player development, head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have built extraordinary depth.

After yielding 28 points and 209 yards to BC in the first half, Clemson pitched a second-half shutout and limited the Eagles to 66 yards on 30 snaps. Moreover, true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another score, and did not commit a turnover.

“He did an amazing job,” Swinney said this week. “He really did. … They made it a throw game, and I don’t blame them. Smart by them to challenge us that way, and our guys stepped up.”

The conference leader in scoring defense at 10.3 points per game, Notre Dame (6-0 overall, 5-0 ACC) figures to do the same: Sell out against the run — keep your eyes on Irish safety Kyle Hamilton — in hopes of containing Travis Etienne, whom Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly calls the nation’s best and most complete running back.

Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader with 84 yards on 20 rugged carries last week, bumping his four-year total to 4,644. But it was his versatility, in the form of seven receptions for 140 yards, that helped rescue the Tigers from a 28-10 hole.