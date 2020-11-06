Teel: Everything you need to know about Saturday's massive Clemson-Notre Dame showdown

If Notre Dame football were a committed ACC member, Saturday’s collision with Clemson would be the largest regular-season game in conference history. No debate.
The Tigers are No. 1, the Fighting Irish No. 4, and never before has a top-ranked ACC team faced a league rival also among the top five.
But since Notre Dame, from all appearances, is a one-season rental, the concept of the Irish making ACC football history does not quite compute. Still, the stakes of Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., and the myriad levels to unpack before and after kickoff, are undeniable.
Start with the basics: The winner virtually clinches a spot in the ACC championship game and remains central in the College Football Playoff conversation.
But it’s the nuances that make this matchup so compelling.
No ACC football team has ever beaten a ranked Notre Dame team in South Bend. That 0-for-22 includes the No. 2 Irish’s 31-24 victory over No. 1 and eventual national champ Florida State in 1993.
Vegas favors Clemson, by 5½ points no less, to end that streak, despite a shorthanded roster. Riding a 14-game road winning streak, the Tigers will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the face of the sport, and starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr., and all-conference defensive tackle Tyler Davis.
None of the four played in last week’s 34-28 escape of Boston College, Lawrence due to COVID-19, the others to injury. But through recruiting and player development, head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff have built extraordinary depth.
After yielding 28 points and 209 yards to BC in the first half, Clemson pitched a second-half shutout and limited the Eagles to 66 yards on 30 snaps. Moreover, true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another score, and did not commit a turnover.
“He did an amazing job,” Swinney said this week. “He really did. … They made it a throw game, and I don’t blame them. Smart by them to challenge us that way, and our guys stepped up.”
The conference leader in scoring defense at 10.3 points per game, Notre Dame (6-0 overall, 5-0 ACC) figures to do the same: Sell out against the run — keep your eyes on Irish safety Kyle Hamilton — in hopes of containing Travis Etienne, whom Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly calls the nation’s best and most complete running back.
Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader with 84 yards on 20 rugged carries last week, bumping his four-year total to 4,644. But it was his versatility, in the form of seven receptions for 140 yards, that helped rescue the Tigers from a 28-10 hole.
Virginia Tech is the lone ACC team that runs the ball more frequently than Notre Dame this season, and the Irish, led by running back Kyren Williams and a superb offensive line, average three rushing touchdowns per game. Clemson (7-0, 6-0) has allowed three rushing touchdowns the entire season.
In short, the Tigers’ defensive strategy is likely to mirror Notre Dame’s: Crowd the line of scrimmage and dare Ian Book to beat them throwing the ball.
The Irish are 26-3 with Book as their starting quarterback. They haven’t lost since last October at Michigan and haven’t fallen at home since 2017 against Georgia.
But unless accompanied by frequent national contention and marquee victories, that’s not good enough for many at Notre Dame. And by those standards, the Irish often fall short, making Saturday yet another referendum on Kelly’s program.
This is Kelly’s 11th season in South Bend and perhaps the sixth with double-digit wins. But the Irish have finished among the Associated Press’ top 10 just twice on his watch, and those respective years ended with blowout postseason losses to Alabama and Clemson.
Notre Dame is 3-8 versus the top 10 under Kelly, 0-5 against the top five. Indeed, the Irish have dropped 11 straight against the top five — the other six were under Charlie Weis — since a 2005 conquest of Michigan.
Conversely, Clemson is 15-7 versus the top 10 under Swinney, 9-6 against the top five, though the Tigers have never beaten a top-five opponent on the road.
Kelly bristled this week when asked the state of Irish football.
“We’re 29-3 in our last 32 games,” he said. “We’ve won 22 consecutive games at home. We’ve won 12 in a row [overall]. I don’t know. You guys decide.”
Notre Dame lost its most recent encounter with Clemson 30-3 in a 2018 playoff semifinal, after which Kelly said the margin was misleading. He affirmed that view Monday.
“People fail to recognize the next week they absolutely blitzed Alabama [44-16 in the national title game],” Kelly said. “Nobody talked about the talent gap there. Nobody talked about the coaching gap there. They just talked about the talent gap and coaching gap between the Notre Dame and Clemson game.”
ACC members for other sports, the Irish and the conference hooked up for this football season when the pandemic shredded schedules. They intend to resume independence in 2021 but could well qualify for December’s ACC championship game and a possible rematch with the Tigers.
To his credit, Kelly embraces larger goals.
“This game,” he said, “it’s not the end all for us. … We can’t empty the tank and say, ‘Hey, we beat Clemson. We’ve arrived.’ No we haven’t.”
Winning would be a large step nonetheless.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel