Teel: Exclusive Sweet 16 windows highlight revised NCAA tournament schedule

But instead of the usual Thursday-Friday, this year’s first round is Friday and Saturday, March 19-20. Naturally, the delay is virus-related, designed to accommodate the First Four.

Those four games, featuring the automatic qualifiers seeded 65-68 and the last four at-large teams selected, have been played the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday. This year’s First Four will be staged Thursday, March 18, giving the participants time to meet the NCAA’s COVID protocols.

​

All this shifting moves the 16 second-round games from their traditional Saturday-Sunday slot, eight contests each day, to Sunday and Monday, March 21-22. It’s suboptimal for folks who find it easier to bail on work Thursday and Friday rather than Friday and Monday, but as we’ve all learned repeatedly the last 10 months, much about pandemic life is suboptimal.

What could prove ideal, and may endure beyond 2021, is the amended Sweet 16 round.