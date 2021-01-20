Teel: Exclusive Sweet 16 windows highlight revised NCAA tournament schedule

Twice annually, sports render the American workforce useless. Culprit 1 is on schedule this year, pandemic notwithstanding. Culprit 2 unveiled its inevitable and intriguing COVID-19 adjustments Tuesday.
The year’s first unofficial sports holiday is the day after Super Bowl Sunday, when legions are too tired — insert wink emoji — to function at work following the late revelry that accompanies professional football’s championship game. Barring the unforeseen, the NFL will stage the 55th Super Bowl on time, Feb. 7 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stadium.
Spoiler alert: Aaron Rodgers wins his second ring.
Canceled in 2020 as COVID’s global scope began to emerge, the 68-team NCAA men’s basketball tournament is set to return in March, played exclusively, and wisely, in central Indiana to mitigate travel and subsequent virus exposure.
But this season’s rhythms have been altered and will affect when folks request time off, call in sick, telecommute or watch the tournament’s opening week while pretending to labor in the office.
The first round remains back-to-back days, 16 games each, from noon-midnight, or beyond. Best consumed with multiple devices tuned to CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV, the opening round is addictive, exhausting and inspiring as we track our bracket’s potential minute-by-minute.
But instead of the usual Thursday-Friday, this year’s first round is Friday and Saturday, March 19-20. Naturally, the delay is virus-related, designed to accommodate the First Four.
Those four games, featuring the automatic qualifiers seeded 65-68 and the last four at-large teams selected, have been played the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday. This year’s First Four will be staged Thursday, March 18, giving the participants time to meet the NCAA’s COVID protocols.
All this shifting moves the 16 second-round games from their traditional Saturday-Sunday slot, eight contests each day, to Sunday and Monday, March 21-22. It’s suboptimal for folks who find it easier to bail on work Thursday and Friday rather than Friday and Monday, but as we’ve all learned repeatedly the last 10 months, much about pandemic life is suboptimal.
What could prove ideal, and may endure beyond 2021, is the amended Sweet 16 round.
The eight regional semifinals usually open the tournament’s second week with four games each Thursday and Friday in prime time, a pair of contests overlapping in the early and late evening television windows both nights.
In 2019, for example, Virginia’s 10 p.m., South Regional semifinal against Oregon conflicted with Kentucky-Houston in the Midwest Regional. The following night, Virginia Tech’s 9:40 East semifinal versus Duke overlapped with Michigan-Texas Tech in the West.
This season the semis move to Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, with each game in an exclusive TV slot. Translation: College hoops faithful can consume the Sweet 16 in the same way NFL fans watch the playoffs, with undivided attention on a single game, sans worry of missing action elsewhere.
Moreover, the regional semifinals will be split between the Indiana Pacers’ arena and a true basketball cathedral, Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse. Opened in 1928, Hinkle hosted the Indiana state high school championship games for decades, including in 1954, when Milan upset mighty Muncie Central.
Milan’s victory inspired the movie “Hoosiers,” a classic filmed, in part, at Hinkle. Surely, the spirits of Jimmy Chitwood and Norman Dale will be watching the NCAA tournament at their former haunt.
With the Sweet 16 occupying the days usually reserved for the regional finals, the latter move to prime time Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30, at the Indianapolis Colts’ stadium. The Final Four remains as originally scheduled, April 3-5, also at the Colts’ venue, the culmination of a championship that in 2018-19 generated nearly all of the NCAA’s approximately $1.1 billion in revenue.
Conference tournaments customarily determine automatic NCAA bids, but such events will be tricky this season as NCAA aspirants seek to assure they’re virus-free before traveling to Indianapolis. That task will be most paramount for leagues such as the Atlantic 10 and ACC, whose tournaments end on, or near, Selection Sunday.
Would the safer bet be to scrap conference tournaments and instead have teams sequester on their respective campuses? Given COVID’s whims, who knows?
“The 2021 March Madness schedule is primarily a function of the health and safety protocols for all participants, respecting conference tournaments, balancing time away from campus for college student-athletes, competitive considerations for a national championship and fan engagement during a relatively traditional tournament timetable,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement.
Understood but left unsaid: The NCAA has a billion reasons to make sure March Madness happens.
