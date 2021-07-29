Teel: Expectations great and small for state's CAA football teams

The Dukes have reached at least the national semifinals in four of the last five seasons and haven’t missed the playoffs since 2013. They are 21-3 under Cignetti, 11-0 against the CAA, 14-0 at home.

JMU hasn’t lost at home, by the way, since a 2018 setback to Elon, coached by one Curt Cignetti. But the Dukes’ most recent defeat, at eventual national champion Sam Houston in a playoff semifinal, was far more jarring.

They squandered a 24-3 halftime lead and lost 38-35.

JMU returns the essentials from that squad, most notably quarterback Cole Johnson and All-America defensive lineman Mike Greene, who shared CAA spring honors with UR’s Turner. Add a handful of transfers on defense — end Bryce Carter’s arrival from Towson allows Greene to move back inside to tackle — and you have another national contender.

From mid-September to mid-October, the Dukes encounter Weber State, New Hampshire, Villanova and Richmond, the first three nicknamed Wildcats — how random is that? — and only the Villanova contest at home. It’s a thorny stretch that figures to show just how good this bunch can be.