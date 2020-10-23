Teel: Expecting interruptions, ACC basketball ready for 20-game league grind

Fresh off the first losing season (14-19) of Williams’ Hall of Fame career, North Carolina is among the nation’s most intriguing teams. Injuries and poor shooting sentenced the Tar Heels to a last-place ACC tie at 6-14, but they welcome six acclaimed freshmen led by point guard Caleb Love and center Day’Ron Sharpe.

“Oh, yeah, he’s [angry], for sure,” senior guard Andrew Platek said of Williams. “Whenever he chews us out in practice for making a mistake, he always mentions 14-19 and how it’s not going to happen again, and it’s not.”

Indeed, facial mask notwithstanding, Williams has no trouble making himself heard, especially when it comes to the fundamental breakdowns that plagued UNC last season. Boxing out, for example.

“So when we have two possessions in a row in practice last Friday when we don’t box out, you’re darn right,” Williams said. “I went absolutely stone dead crazy, and they better expect that until they change their behavior. I think we’ll rebound the basketball this year like North Carolina teams usually rebound the basketball.”

Armando Bacot of Richmond was the Tar Heels’ No. 2 rebounder last season as a freshman at 8.3 per game, a primary reason he started 32 games. But his shooting accuracy of 46.9% was far too low for a 6-foot-9 post player.