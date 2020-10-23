Teel: Expecting interruptions, ACC basketball ready for 20-game league grind

The ACC’s fall sports schedules bear no resemblance to normal. Planned rotations were shelved, replaced by more regional matchups designed to limit virus exposure and save money by curbing travel.
Soon to be unveiled, the conference’s men’s basketball schedule will look far more familiar. The 20-game league roadmap remains, as does the rotation of opponents announced in February 2019.
With the NCAA delaying the season’s start until Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, non-conference competition has been condensed. The ACC-Big Ten Challenge returns for its 22nd edition, but other early season staples have had to cancel for a year or get creative — the Maui Invitational relocated to Asheville, N.C.
“I believe we’ll have a year of college basketball that people will enjoy,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.
But given COVID-19’s whims and the approaching winter, good luck unearthing anyone who projects an uninterrupted season. Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said as much on the weekly Times-Dispatch podcast that Mike Barber and I host, as did Louisville coach Chris Mack during a recent remote interview.
“We may lose games during the year,” Mack said. “Certainly Major League Baseball did as well. You’ve seen it across college football, and that’s the reality of it. I don’t think it’s going to collapse college basketball and all of a sudden end the season for everyone.
“But let’s face it: There are going to be times where a team has a guy tests positive, [and] teammates are going to have to quarantine, whether they have the virus or not.”
Only the truly obsessed memorized the ACC’s three-year scheduling matrix, so here’s a reminder of Virginia and Virginia Tech’s scheduled league opponents for 2020-21.
Cavaliers: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Notre Dame and Wake Forest twice each. Miami, North Carolina, Pitt and Syracuse home only. Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Florida State road only.
Hokies: Miami, UVA, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame and Wake Forest twice each. Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Georgia Tech home only. North Carolina, N.C. State, Pitt and Syracuse road only.
Adding Marquette transfer Sam Hauser and freshmen such as Jabri Addur-Rahim and Reece Beekman to a veteran core led by Jay Huff and Kihei Clark makes Virginia as good a bet as any to win the ACC regular season.
Fresh off the first losing season (14-19) of Williams’ Hall of Fame career, North Carolina is among the nation’s most intriguing teams. Injuries and poor shooting sentenced the Tar Heels to a last-place ACC tie at 6-14, but they welcome six acclaimed freshmen led by point guard Caleb Love and center Day’Ron Sharpe.
“Oh, yeah, he’s [angry], for sure,” senior guard Andrew Platek said of Williams. “Whenever he chews us out in practice for making a mistake, he always mentions 14-19 and how it’s not going to happen again, and it’s not.”
Indeed, facial mask notwithstanding, Williams has no trouble making himself heard, especially when it comes to the fundamental breakdowns that plagued UNC last season. Boxing out, for example.
“So when we have two possessions in a row in practice last Friday when we don’t box out, you’re darn right,” Williams said. “I went absolutely stone dead crazy, and they better expect that until they change their behavior. I think we’ll rebound the basketball this year like North Carolina teams usually rebound the basketball.”
Armando Bacot of Richmond was the Tar Heels’ No. 2 rebounder last season as a freshman at 8.3 per game, a primary reason he started 32 games. But his shooting accuracy of 46.9% was far too low for a 6-foot-9 post player.
“The biggest problem he had was finishing plays around the basket, staying out of foul trouble and staying out of the little nagging injuries,” Williams said. “He’s got to finish plays around the goal, and he’s doing that much better this year.”
Graduate transfers continue to shape college basketball at every level, and the ACC’s most influential figures to be Louisville guard Carlik Jones, last season’s Big South Player of the Year at Radford. He was the nation’s only player to average at least 20 points, five assists and five rebounds per game.
His newcomer status notwithstanding, Jones’ teammates elected him co-captain, along with senior forward Malik Williams.
“He’s very, very, very talented,” Mack said, “and he’s got a lot of moxie, a lot of swagger and really has big confidence in himself. I think he’s getting pushed extremely hard, and no disrespect to Radford, but the competition here in practice, the asks in the weight room, on the floor, the accountability, are just a little bit different.
“So he’s learning some things that I think are going to be very valuable to him as a player and to our team. I love him. He’s going to be a guy that Cardinal fans really enjoy watching.”
