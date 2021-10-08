Teel: Experienced and confident, Hokies again look like top-five ACC basketball team

Aluma competed at the NBA G League Elite Camp in late June, where scouts told him to improve his conditioning and consistency. Resisting his sweet tooth and working religiously in the gym allowed Aluma to remake his body and elevate his game.

“It was really beneficial to hear what they had to say,” Aluma said.

“He’s there,” Young said. “He looks different. He is shooting the ball at a very, very high clip. Now he is shot faking and getting places. ... He’s still exploring and still expanding his game to this day.”

Team fifth-years Aluma, Mutts and Murphy with juniors Cattoor and Alleyne — the latter three on the perimeter — and the Hokies could start one of the nation’s most experienced and versatile lineups, one in which everyone is green-lighted to take 3-pointers.

Young thrives with such teams, witness his 2018-19 Wofford squad, which ranked second nationally in 3-point accuracy at 41.4%, finished 30-5, went undefeated in the Southern Conference and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.