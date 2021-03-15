Teel: Exploring the ACC's future with new commissioner Jim Phillips

Jim Phillips is the youngest of 10 children. His wife, Laura, has six siblings, and the couple has three boys and two girls of their own.

Good thing the ACC’s new commissioner considers himself “a people person.”

That affinity for others, that yearning to connect, is why Phillips found his interviews for the job so grueling.

“It was all Zoom, and it was intense,” Phillips said Monday. “No one felt safe, because that was during the fall when the pandemic was rearing its head. … But I would have loved to have been in a room and to see the dynamics of the [league’s] presidents, and to see how they operate with one another.

“I love people. It’s just hard. You see 15 boxes on a screen. I know it was difficult for them. I know it was difficult for the candidates as well, but really thankful with how it all kind of worked out and couldn’t be more excited, honored and humbled to be asked to join the ACC family.”

Phillips’ enthusiasm and affability were evident throughout our 70-minute phone conversation, his first extended interview since succeeding the retired John Swofford in February. We reviewed, briefly, last week’s COVID-disrupted ACC men’s basketball tournament, but the focus was the future.