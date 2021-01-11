Teel: Eye test will be more important than ever for NCAA tournament selection committee

Each day, from early January until Selection Sunday, the NCAA updates its men’s basketball rankings, the foundational metric used to pick and seed the 68 teams for March Madness. The complex formula categorizes each result into one of four quadrants and rates non-conference and overall schedules.
This marks the third season for the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), the successor to the Rating Percentage Index (RPI), but regardless of algorithm or acronym, computer rankings have never felt more peripheral.
“That’s not gonna be the way to do it, I don’t think,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Hopefully people get a good — every program gets a good number of games in, where they can be judged and the NCAA, the committee, will have to decide: What is that judgment? How do you do that, because it’s so very difficult?”
Indeed, similar to college football, where Monday night’s national title contest matched 12-0 Alabama versus 7-0 Ohio State, the variance in games played during this pandemic season could be wide.
For example, in the Atlantic 10, Richmond and VCU have each played 12 games. Conversely, conference rivals Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure, Duquesne and Fordham have played six or less. Moreover, the NET’s highest-ranked A-10 team, No. 15 Saint Louis, has yet to start its league schedule.
The Colonial Athletic Association’s Hofstra and College of Charleston have logged 11 games, with Towson (five) and Elon (six) far behind. The ACC’s Virginia Tech and North Carolina are at 11 games, Wake Forest six, Florida State and Duke seven.
“As a coach, the biggest thing for me is, let’s try to get to [the scheduled] 27 games,” VCU’s Mike Rhoades said Monday. “Try to get all our games in the best we can, and that might mean four games in one week. But I do think in this crazy pandemic, we owe it to our guys to play the games. The guys want … to put their uniform on more than anything else.”
If the Rams were to lose an A-10 date, Rhoades wonders if they could schedule a regional non-conference opponent such as Georgetown or Maryland — I’d lobby for Virginia — at the last minute.
“That would be really cool, right?” Rhoades said.
Anticipating this season’s disparities, the NCAA set a 27-game regular-season maximum, not including conference tournaments, but only a 13-game minimum for NCAA tournament eligibility. Imagine, then, the 10-person NCAA selection committee attempting to compare a 17-8 team with one that’s 12-4.
Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart chairs the group, which also includes A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham. And it’s incumbent upon them to be more diligent than ever in watching games and processing COVID-19’s wide-ranging effects on teams.
Toward that end, committee members are connecting with the conferences they are assigned to monitor 6-7 times this season rather than the standard three, according to McGlade.
“We’ve been focused and conscientiously talking about this as a priority since back in the summer,” she said. “… It’s been talked about and addressed every single meeting, and I believe the committee members are doing exactly what I’m doing, keeping copious notes and records.”
McGlade raised an intriguing question.
“How much value will we give to programs that scheduled very competitively because they are focused on at-large selection and then were, by no fault of their own, were unable to have those games occur? But yet the intention was there and the strength of their team is there. It’s not going to be easy, but that’s OK. I think the … knowledge and the depth of everyone on the basketball committee is up to the challenge.”
Non-conference schedule strength often influences committee decisions because it represents the teams you chose to play. But in 2020-21, plans are at the virus’ mercy, a cycle that began last March when the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships.
Consider Virginia and its No. 158 non-conference schedule ranking. What might that number be if the Cavaliers hadn’t lost dates against Florida, Michigan State and Villanova?
Then there are the unintended and unprecedented in-season pauses many teams are experiencing.
“I can’t imagine teams that have not practiced for three weeks and then play a game, how difficult that must be,” Krzyzewski said. “We have not been put in that situation. Then if that team didn’t do well, but then does well when they do practice, that’s a different thing. I don’t know how you judge all that, but [the committee will] figure out how to do it, we’ll accept the results of what they say and act accordingly.”
Another component: Via the NET, the selection committee emphasizes teams’ performances at home and on the road. But as North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts mentioned Monday, should those evaluations change since the absence of fans has erased most home-court advantages?
In concert with NCAA staff led by senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt, the selection committee determined that this year’s tournament will be staged solely in central Indiana rather than at the previously scheduled 14 venues in as many states.
Selection Sunday remains set for March 14, the Final Four for April 3-5, but with the NCAA requiring seven consecutive negative COVID tests for players and coaches prior to competition, the tournament’s First Four and opening round will not follow their usual rhythms.
“Let’s just keep our fingers crossed,” McGlade said. “Heaven forbid, we don’t need two years in a row without March Madness.”
