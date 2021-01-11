Teel: Eye test will be more important than ever for NCAA tournament selection committee

“We’ve been focused and conscientiously talking about this as a priority since back in the summer,” she said. “… It’s been talked about and addressed every single meeting, and I believe the committee members are doing exactly what I’m doing, keeping copious notes and records.”

McGlade raised an intriguing question.

“How much value will we give to programs that scheduled very competitively because they are focused on at-large selection and then were, by no fault of their own, were unable to have those games occur? But yet the intention was there and the strength of their team is there. It’s not going to be easy, but that’s OK. I think the … knowledge and the depth of everyone on the basketball committee is up to the challenge.”

Non-conference schedule strength often influences committee decisions because it represents the teams you chose to play. But in 2020-21, plans are at the virus’ mercy, a cycle that began last March when the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships.

Consider Virginia and its No. 158 non-conference schedule ranking. What might that number be if the Cavaliers hadn’t lost dates against Florida, Michigan State and Villanova?

Then there are the unintended and unprecedented in-season pauses many teams are experiencing.