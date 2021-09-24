Teel: Fans exit early as defenseless UVA falls to Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE — As Wake Forest took over possession at Virginia’s 44-yard line late in the third quarter Friday, a UVA fan sitting close to Scott Stadium’s open-air press box gave his two buddies an ultimatum.

“If they score in any way [on this series], we’re going.”

Given that the Deacons had scored four touchdowns and two field goals on their six possessions, the odds were pretty darn good.

One snap later, as the teams changed ends for the fourth quarter, the three gentlemen decided to call it a night, skipping Wake’s seventh score in as many series.

By game’s blessed conclusion, most in the crowd of 38,699 had joined them in the parking lots or on the highways.

Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17.

On an evening when quarterback Brennan Armstrong was again a magician, the Cavaliers again couldn’t muster a defensive stop that counted. Moreover, they couldn’t protect Armstrong, who was sacked six times, an untenable sum that would have been double for a less gifted athlete.

Indeed, six days after failing to force a punt in a 59-39 loss at North Carolina, Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC) did not force one Friday until midway through the fourth quarter.