Teel: Flood of ACC Network football games inconvenient for many UVA, Hokies fans

Virginia is set to play its seventh football game of the season Saturday, at home against Louisville. Each one landed on the ACC Network.
Pittsburgh’s road test at Florida State this week marks the Panthers’ seventh ACC Network appearance in eight games this year. Virginia Tech’s home date with Liberty on Saturday is the Hokies’ fifth ACC Network game in seven outings.
Through games of Nov. 7, no other conference program has been ticketed for the ACC Network more than four times.
Sheer coincidence? Or, a none-too-subtle jab at a cable television powerhouse?
You be the judge.
With more than 20 million subscribers, Xfinity Comcast is among the nation’s largest pay TV providers. To date, it is also the 15-month-old ACC Network’s white whale, the marquee void in the network’s national availability.
Large swaths of Virginia, including metro Richmond, are Xfinity Comcast strongholds. As is Pittsburgh.
So are the ACC’s television partners at ESPN, and their parent company, Disney, attempting to leverage Xfinity Comcast? Do they believe Xfinity Comcast customers who crave ACC sports, particularly those in Virginia and western Pennsylvania, will raise Cain with Xfinity Comcast and/or switch providers?
ESPN would not answer questions but provided a statement from Kurt Dargis, director for programming and acquisitions.
“Many factors go into the game selection process across all networks and platforms,” Dargis said. “In consultation with all of our conference partners, we work collaboratively in an attempt to select the best games for the best windows to serve fans and our businesses.”
That’s not going to appease aggravated fans and customers. Nor should it.
So at the risk of venturing deep into the weeds, let’s try to unravel this standoff.
First, I understand folks’ irritation, made worse because many of you are long-time season-ticket holders who can’t attend games this season because of pandemic restrictions. Sure, you can listen to the games on radio — legions have for years while in the stands or watching from home — but unless you’re driving, radio-only is most likely not the preference.
You also could change cable providers, or cut the cord and subscribe to a streaming service, many of which offer the ACC Network. But that can be a hassle, complete with contracts and connection fees.
In charting the network’s August 2019 launch, ACC officials understood Xfinity Comcast was going to be a problem. The cable firm’s current carriage deal with ESPN/Disney does not expire until September 2021, and it has long resisted renegotiating contracts midstream.
Launched in 2007, the Big Ten Network, a partnership between the conference and Fox, did not reach a carriage arrangement with Comcast until 2008. A decade later, Comcast briefly dropped the network in non-Big Ten markets, prompting then-network president Mark Silverman to call out the cable provider at the conference’s preseason football gathering.
Even without Comcast, the ACC Network was available in more homes at launch than was the BTN. Moreover, without revealing details, ACC commissioner John Swofford and league athletic directors such as Virginia Tech’s Whit Babcock have said the ACC Network exceeded financial projections in fiscal 2019-20.
The network is contracted to televise 40 football games per season, and last year’s fare included 15 non-conference contests and 25 league matchups. Each ACC program appeared on the network at least three times, with Virginia Tech at four and UVA at six, the latter trailing only Boston College’s seven.
Boston, by the way, is another strong Xfinity Comcast market.
Due to the pandemic, this season’s schedule changed drastically. Teams are playing 10 league games instead of eight, one non-conference date instead of four.
That translates to fewer overall contests and a greater likelihood of landing on the ACC Network as it pushes toward the 40-game quota. Also, ESPN is airing less ACC football on ESPN2 and ESPNU, platforms that aired a combined seven ACC games in 2019 — Saturday’s Duke-North Carolina clash is the first ACC game on either network this season.
Finally, it’s incumbent to note that the UVA-Virginia Tech matchup Sept. 19 was slotted for ABC. However, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Hokies’ program forced postponement until Dec. 12, with that TV assignment yet to be determined.
Babcock, who dropped Xfinity Comcast as his TV provider, tweeted last month about how Comcast customers in Virginia can watch the SEC and Big Ten channels, but not the ACC Network. In so doing, he also touted fuboTV’s streaming service.
Virginia AD Carla Williams declined to comment on the subject, but Cavaliers football coach Bronco Mendenhall certainly has noticed the ACC Network’s affinity for airing his team’s games in prime time.
“It’s completely altered my bedtime,” Mendenhall said Tuesday. “I’m an early go-to-bed-er. Seems like we’re not only on, but in the 8 o’clock window, which, that’s like a red-eye flight for me. It takes like a three-day recovery to get that thing going again.
“And I hadn’t really even thought about ACC Network, other than I was at home [one Saturday afternoon] because it was an 8 o’clock game, and I was trying to find games in our league, and I couldn’t find it on my own TV. I had to ask [wife] Holly, what channel is this on? Even though we have it, it was not an easy find.”
By next season, hopefully more UVA and Virginia Tech fans will have the ACC Network, too.
