Teel: Flood of ACC Network football games inconvenient for many UVA, Hokies fans

Finally, it’s incumbent to note that the UVA-Virginia Tech matchup Sept. 19 was slotted for ABC. However, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Hokies’ program forced postponement until Dec. 12, with that TV assignment yet to be determined.

Babcock, who dropped Xfinity Comcast as his TV provider, tweeted last month about how Comcast customers in Virginia can watch the SEC and Big Ten channels, but not the ACC Network. In so doing, he also touted fuboTV’s streaming service.

Virginia AD Carla Williams declined to comment on the subject, but Cavaliers football coach Bronco Mendenhall certainly has noticed the ACC Network’s affinity for airing his team’s games in prime time.

“It’s completely altered my bedtime,” Mendenhall said Tuesday. “I’m an early go-to-bed-er. Seems like we’re not only on, but in the 8 o’clock window, which, that’s like a red-eye flight for me. It takes like a three-day recovery to get that thing going again.

“And I hadn’t really even thought about ACC Network, other than I was at home [one Saturday afternoon] because it was an 8 o’clock game, and I was trying to find games in our league, and I couldn’t find it on my own TV. I had to ask [wife] Holly, what channel is this on? Even though we have it, it was not an easy find.”

By next season, hopefully more UVA and Virginia Tech fans will have the ACC Network, too.