VCU pilfered a game last month at Dayton, and the Flyers presented the Rams a similar opening Tuesday night at the Siegel Center.

But the home team wasn’t remotely as resourceful, prolonged scoring droughts, unusually poor free-throw shooting and too many defensive lapses dooming VCU to a 62-58 defeat.

Coach Mike Rhoades was quick to note that his club (18-7, 9-3 Atlantic 10) still occupies first place in the conference, status the Rams earned with timely offense, swarming defense and poise in tight moments. Those qualities were in short supply Tuesday.

“Flustered” was how Rhoades described their play.

Even as Dayton went the final 3:30 without a field goal and missed 4 of 6 free throws during that span, VCU couldn’t overcome its warts.

Ace Baldwin, fresh off a career-high 37 points in a victory at Saint Louis, went 0-for-7 beyond the arc, including a lonesome-open look that would have drawn the Rams within two points in the final minute. He also committed two late turnovers.

Moreover, Jalen DeLoach missed the front end of a bonus free throw with 43.5 seconds remaining, and Jayden Nunn split two free throws with 32.6 seconds left. The Rams were a collective 10 of 20 from the line and missed the front end of four one-and-ones, the second consecutive home game in which sub-par foul shooting contributed mightily to their demise.

“You gotta go up there [to the line] thinking it’s a make,” Rhoades said. “It’s your mindset.”

The Rams are making 70.3% of their free throws on the season and figure to return to form. More troubling was their shot selection inside the arc and inaccuracy from beyond.

VCU missed all nine of its attempted 3s in the second half and finished 4 of 19. And far too often the Rams were caught in mid-air near the rim attempting contested shots from difficult angles.

“That’s the ball sticking too much [in players’ hands],” Rhoades said, gazing at a stat sheet that showed a mere eight assists on 22 field goals.

When these teams clashed Jan. 13, the Flyers were playing as you’d expect from the A-10 preseason favorites — perhaps better. They’d won seven straight by an average margin of 21.7 points and were 4-0 in the conference.

But VCU stole, literally and figuratively, a road victory, rallying from 14 down at halftime to win 63-62 and creating four Flyers turnovers in the final 1:45. David Shriver led the comeback with six second-half 3-pointers on just seven attempts.

Dayton (16-9, 8-4) and coach Anthony Grant wisely adjusted, as many A-10 rivals have, shadowing Shriver whenever he entered the game. In nine-plus minutes Tuesday, he did not take a shot, and to have done so would have been unwise.

The Flyers’ defense on him was that tight.

Baldwin played the entire 40 minutes and strived to will his team to another improbable win, recording three steals and fueling the Rams’ frantic, full-court press in the waning stages. But it was clear from the start that this would not be an encore of his sublime performance at Saint Louis, where he shot 12 of 15 from the floor, 4 of 5 beyond the arc and 9 of 9 at the line.

There was simply no way to approach his clutch moments from a contest that featured 16 lead changes and 11 ties.

While the Rams could not discover consistent offense, the Flyers rode 6-foot-8 forward Toumani Camara, who scored 26 points, snared 15 rebounds and drew 10 fouls, all game-highs.

“I know I have to do a better job on the defensive end,” said VCU forward Brandon Johns, who summarized the Rams’ task during their upcoming off week in one word.

“Work.”

“It’s got to re-center us,” Rhoades said. “You’re not getting any excuses from me. They beat us today. ...

“We’ve got to learn from it so we don’t play this [flustered] the rest of the year, because when we don’t play that way, and we play aggressive and free, we’re pretty good.”

VCU falls 62-58 to Dayton