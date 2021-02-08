Three times a week, Ron Groover darkens his hotel room, unwraps a sterilized swab and slides it deep into nasal regions he never knew existed. Removing the swab, he uses the flashlight on his cell phone to make sure it’s plenty saturated.

Placing the swab in a test tube and the test tube in a protective envelope, Groover hurries to the nearest FedEx store or drop box. He enters the tracking number into an app and monitors the package’s route until it reaches Mako Medical’s lab near Raleigh, N.C.

Welcome to officiating major college basketball during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-testing for the virus, isolating from family, losing game assignments hours before tipoff. Limiting meals to takeout, driving whenever reasonable, keeping hand sanitizer within reach at all times.

“When the clock is running, it feels normal," said Groover, a veteran referee who worked the 2017 and ’19 Final Fours. “The demand on your concentration and focus, there’s not a lot of room for distraction. Outside the arena has been the biggest adjustment. I won’t say it’s been difficult because life is about change and being uncomfortable. So not difficult, but [certainly] different.”

Officials are a tribal bunch. They share meals, rental cars and postgame beverages. They gather during the summer, along with their families, bonding, socializing and watching one another’s children grow.

All that vanished during this COVID season, and few understand the void like Bryan Kersey.

Basketball officiating has been a part of his family for more than 50 years, first with his late father, Jess, a renowned NBA referee. Bryan followed his dad’s lead and ascended to the highest levels of the college game, capped by the 2015 Final Four.

One year later, he stepped off the court to become supervisor of officials for the ACC, Atlantic 10 and Colonial Athletic Association. Those conferences subsequently formed an alliance with the Big East, Mid-Eastern Athletic, Northeast, Big South, Patriot and Ivy League, the latter of which canceled its 2020-21 winter sports seasons.

In concert with other supervisors such as the Big East’s John Cahill and MEAC’s Larry Rose, Kersey is responsible for scheduling officials and, this season, rescheduling them in the wake of positive virus tests among teams and, yes, referees.

“Our guys just want to work,” Kersey said. “The worst thing is sending a guy a text saying [his] game is canceled because of COVID. The absolute worst thing is for them to get a positive test.”

Kersey estimates that a handful of his core ACC officials and 15-20 among the alliance’s pool of 240 have contracted the virus. Contact tracing, done via Kinexon tracking devices the referees wear, or from game video, has temporarily shelved a few more.

Officials have altered their game mechanics to stay as distant from players and coaches as possible during dead-ball situations such as free throws, inbounds plays and timeouts. Some wear masks during game action — Groover does not — but all wear them during timeouts.

Groover, for example, keeps hand sanitizer in his right pocket and his mask in his left. So when the contest pauses, he sanitizes before touching his mask. Some of his colleagues affix a battery-powered sanitizer dispenser to their belts.

That’s the easy part, and even the steady diet of carryout is manageable — Chick-fil-A is Groover’s go-to. The hard part is the seclusion.

To mitigate risk for himself, those he officiates and his family, Groover has returned to his suburban Atlanta home only three times since the season began in late November. Even then he wore a gaiter over a mask.

Rather than use off days to attend his twin daughters’ games — Kara plays basketball at the University of North Georgia, while Karlee plays volleyball for Kennesaw State — Groover watches online from his hotel. His wife, Stacey, offers essential support back home.

“It’s just part of what we need to do,” Groover said.

Groover was in a Richmond hotel when we spoke Friday, preparing for a game that evening at Old Dominion. He worked Pittsburgh at Virginia on Saturday, followed by Miami at North Carolina on Monday.

Officials are independent contractors, and the best, such as Groover, typically work 85-100 games in leagues across the country. They amass hotel, airline and rental car points to titanium levels and earn about $3,000 per game, minus the travel expenses they pay out of pocket.

Referees won’t approach that workload this season, and most everyone has a more regionalized schedule to minimize the risks of close encounters in airports and on jets. Groover doesn’t know how many games he’s worked and estimates he’s lost at least 15 to postponements and cancellations, including Saint Louis at Richmond mere hours before tipoff on Jan. 29.

During one especially grim week, COVID erased four of his six scheduled contests.

“I had left them on my calendar,” Groover said of the lost assignments, “but they were driving me crazy and I deleted them. I just said, ‘Refocus on [the games] I’m getting and be thankful to the good Lord.’”

League protocols for officials vary — the ACC alliance requires at least three PCR (nasal) tests per week, while Conference USA administers instant antigen (saliva) tests four hours before tipoff — but no matter the method, the anxiety is the same.

Depending on the health guidelines where he resides, a positive test can sideline an official for 1-2 weeks. An inconclusive result — that’s why the swab must be thoroughly saturated — prompts a re-test and can translate to a missed assignment.

“They’ve probably got a tunnel dug where they can stick that swab every time now,” Kersey said.

A routine season finds Kersey traveling as much as his referees, attending games or evaluating from the ACC’s command center in Greensboro, N.C. With the pandemic, he’s observing games solely from his Newport News insurance office or Carrollton home, both of which are outfitted with multiple televisions.

Kersey conducts a weekly Zoom with the alliance’s eight commissioners, relies on associate commissioners such as the ACC’s Paul Brazeau and Atlantic 10’s Sean Kearney to rearrange schedules, often hourly, and marvels at ACC staffer T.C. Gammons’ coordination of testing. He’s grateful that many schools have made larger locker rooms available to officials to promote physical distancing.

“If something happens and we get a speed bump,” Kersey said, “we take care of it and go to the next one. … Every day is different. To have three [officials] at each game is our goal, and it’s worked. Our system’s worked. …

“It’s very much collaborative. The trust from the commissioners, that’s the key. … They support what we do. They’re very much involved in all of this. … I can’t use the word trust enough. We’ve had speed bumps, but we haven’t had any roadblocks.”

Few, if any sports, enable interaction among officials and coaches like basketball, and that dynamic is a constant source of debate, and entertainment, for fans. But COVID protocol has curbed those in-game conversations and, in some cases, lowered the temperature a degree or three.

“I would say there’s a bit more understanding,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “… Maybe this is a therapy year for many of us not to be distracted by officials, because I know I don’t react when I think, ‘Oh man, maybe that’s not the right call.’ We all get onto the next play.”

Clemson coach Brad Brownell mentioned heightened “respect” between the parties, and Boston College’s Jim Christian said there’s “unity” among everyone who is sacrificing to stage this season.

But Groover laughed when I asked if the pandemic has mellowed coaches.

“Once that clock starts running, that emotional needle goes up,” he said. “… The coaches that show the most emotional control during the game, they’ve remained in that lane. The most excited ones [who] referee every [possession], they haven’t changed at all.”